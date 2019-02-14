CARIBBEAN VILLA EXPERTS EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS LAUNCH SERVICE TO HELP CLIENTS FIND THEIR PERFECT VACATION SPOT

Casablanca Villa Sandy Lane Barbados Atelier Villa Barbados Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos Casa de la Luna Papagayo Exceptional Villa Maldives

Leading villa rental experts launch expert service to match clients to their perfect property

Our high-end discerning clients are absolutely delighted with our villa matching service” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacation time is precious. You work all year for a couple of relaxing weeks, and therefore it is super critical that you don’t make the wrong choice in deciding where you go and where you stay. That is why Exceptional Villas have launched an exclusive complimentary service where they help clients choose which Caribbean islands located within over 30 nations in the region, are best for them. Everyone is looking for something different in a vacation. Some clients want to relax on a perfect beach with a great book and be completely pampered. Others want to explore and see some culture and history. Many want to experience nature. Some want to be super active and play tennis, go hiking, climbing, golf, polo or spend lots of time on the water or under the water.

Computer software can perfectly match a client’s requirements when it comes to physical facilities such as the number of bedrooms and whether a property is located on the beach or not or has a swimming pool. But finding the perfect vacation rental is much more than that. It is about working out what the client’s dream vacation looks like and what is important to them. And what type of atmosphere, ambience and vibe they want. It is much more subjective and individual to each client and takes more than a computer programme to work out.

The Exceptional Villa team are highly trained and spend a lot of time with their clients working out all of these things before they propose a short list of villas and vacation rentals for their clients. Part of the training is to view and inspect every single property they represent regularly. They also guarantee that you will be speaking to a team member who has actually been to see the properties and knows them exceptionally well.

Alexandra Baradi, Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas who are also considered to be one of the most trusted villa rental companies in the world, said: “Our high-end discerning clients are absolutely delighted with our villa matching service.” The word is spreading about this service, and we are finding a significant surge in bookings as a result. Finding the right property today can be a difficult task with all the various distribution sites available. This service takes all the pain out of searching for the perfect property for your next vacation.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing a complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and are filled with a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer. The company has two other brands in its portfolio. Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland which are dedicated brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.