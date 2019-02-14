Even a 20-Second Exercise ‘Snack’ Can Improve Fitness

With all of our gym memberships in place, the only thing we are lacking is the motivation to go to the gym and do that cardio physically

LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exercise is a dreaded word, at least for most of us. With all of our gym memberships in place, the only thing we are lacking is the motivation to go to the gym and do that cardio physically. And while it is straightforward to many new year's resolutions to keep ourselves healthier for the new year, the tricky bit is to go to the gym and exercise in keeping up with those resolutions. It is here that most of us do not succeed.

Here is some good news for all of us lazy bums.

Studies have now suggested that something that is as easy as quickly climbing staircases for 20 seconds can help us improve our fitness. There is no way we can avoid doing something as meager as this with an excuse, is there?

The 'insta' workouts have been created in a way that it only needs small periods of exercises that are high on the intensity factor. Exercising even for as little as two to three minutes can help regulate our blood pressure, and blood sugar levels and if that is not a revelation, then we have no idea what is. Less is always more, isn't it?

Scientists from McMaster University, based in Hamilton, Ontario have in a 2017 research paper published that women who climb stairs three times in quick succession in a twenty-second cycle every day have improved their health and fitness by 12% in a small period of just six weeks.

In another study, published as a part of Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism, scientists tried studying 24 healthy college students who were not otherwise active on their leg power and endurance. The study had been with the help of specialized bicycles that remained still. They were required to continue with their life apart from this one addition.

They were also required to do a few squats, lunges and jumping jacks and even climb three stories in about 20 seconds. And that was it. At the end of the study, which is about six weeks, the students had an increase in their fitness by 5%. And their leg muscles also improved.

However, it should also be noted that the exercise snacking method is not going to give you the same amount of fitness as physically going to the gym and doing lengthy exercises. But it is a start. Also, we aren't as of yet aware of the long-term effects of these kinds of activities can bring to the health of the individual.

But the idea behind exercise snacking is that one at least starts doing some activities to improve their physical fitness.



