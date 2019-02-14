US Manufacturers Plans to Disrupt Amazon and Walmart

US manufacturers are joining together to combat the sales of imported products on Amazon and Walmart

After years of being squeezed out of US retail by imported products, US manufacturers are trying a different approach. These days Amazon and Walmart dominate online sales, but the majority of products being sold to US customers are imported. The two companies even sell a TV in a box which is decorated in the US flag and has the Statue of Liberty displayed. Unsuspecting US customers think they are buying an American made TV, when in all actuality it’s made in China. How are US manufacturers to compete with this blatant misrepresentation?

Giant Budgets

Most US manufacturers have their own presence online, whether it’s a dedicated website or just a Facebook account. The problem is that these websites are competing against giant companies with endless budgets, advertising cheap imported products. So how are US manufacturers going to compete against these online giants, selling cheap imported products?

Made in the 50

The answer is a website called Made in the 50. Made in the 50 is where US manufacturers come together to showcase their products. The website only sells US made products. No cheap fake copies of US made products.

Employing US Workers

Customers and vendors are raving about Made in the 50. The company is growing so quickly it is looking to employ more US workers to vet the queue of US companies wanting to add products. Made in the 50 has already rejected a number of US companies who manufacture their products in China and only assemble or package them in the US.

Safety and Origin

Consumers shouldn’t have to research where their products are made. There should be clear labeling where imported products are not allowed to display any US symbols on the packaging. US manufacturing safety standards are much higher than that of most Asian manufacturing. This leads to less recalls of, for example, toys containing leaded paint, dog food containing poison and childrens pajamas that are flammable.

Growing US economy

Made in the 50 goal is to bring manufacturing back to the US by giving US customers an easy way to find US made products. Every US product purchased helps grow local economies. This raises the standard of every American which leads to a better future for our children.



