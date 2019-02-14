Xpress Solutions Recruitment keeps track of workforce hours and associated costs for clients with T&A from AutoTime HFX

Biometric hand readers and automated reports provide employment agency with accurate working hours and absence alerts for over 800 staff

CODICOTE, HERTS, UK, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AUTOTIME, a division of HFX , one of the UK’s leading developers of cloud-based workforce management solutions has announced that Xpress Solutions has invested further in its AutoTime HFX Time & Attendance (T&A) system to manage staff for a new client. Xpress already uses AutoTime HFX T&A to track working hours for warehouse and admin staff at different client sites, including over 300 contracted employees for one customer alone. Xpress is purchasing additional biometric hand readers for use on a new client’s site. Based in Oldham, Xpress has built an excellent reputation for the provision of temporary and permanent labour for warehouse, driving, skilled and administration personnel to companies in the area.AutoTime HFX’s fully automated solution has delivered considerable benefits to Xpress, including an accurate recording of billable hours for staff deployed at client sites, interfaced directly to its weekly payroll. In addition, AutoTime HFX produces automated reports that distribute direct to its key clients, significantly reducing administration time.Sarah Sanderson, Director of Xpress Solutions Recruitment said; “We won several sizeable contracts from new clients which was the catalyst for investing in the new system. We are now managing 800 staff across several different sites.“With such a transient workforce we needed to know where people are. Having researched the market we found that the T&A system from AutoTime HFX did exactly what we needed. The biometric hand readers help us to manage a large number of staff accurately – we know exactly where staff are and what time they clock in. It is really straightforward and easy to use. We have taken control of our T&A activities and have no payroll issues; all working hours are 100% accurate and transparent.”Xpress provides the biometric hand readers for two of its larger clients to use on-site where it supplies a high number of personnel. Staff use the system to clock in and out by placing their hand over the biometric hand reader terminals when they start and finish work. The attendance data is updated on Xpress’ system, giving them vital, real-time information on shifts and critical absence such as holidays and sickness. In the event of staff not turning up at a client’s site, Xpress is able to quickly organise a replacement or deploy staff to a customer that needs extra assistance at the click of a button.The attendance data is also used by Xpress to feed directly into the payroll, which ensures that all staff payment is accurately calculated - useful for clients with staff working varying hour shift patterns (ranging from 30 hour to 50 hour contracts) with different overtime rates.Nicola Smart, Chief Operating Officer of AutoTime HFX said, “Managing people is Xpress Solutions’ business, which means that it is critical that they have the ability to closely and accurately record working hours. Having up to the minute attendance data is vital for them to be able to manage client demands and proactively deploy staff where there is a need. Our T&A system provides a robust and reliable tool that provides a transparent record of hours and costs – it takes the heavy work out of workforce management for successful business outcomes.”



