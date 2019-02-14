Semiconductor Inspection - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Semiconductor Inspection Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports

New Study On “2018-2025 Semiconductor Inspection Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the semiconductor inspection market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the semiconductor inspection market, by segmenting it based on by inspection system type, by technology, by application and regional demand. Robust growth of SoC (system on a chip) development in the past several years propels the growth of the semiconductor inspection market. Rising growth of wireless devices, fabs, and increasing requirement of inspection devices for research and development is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, wide use of semiconductor in industries such as manufacturing, electronics, automotive, and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by inspection system type, by technology and application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the semiconductor inspection market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the semiconductor inspection market.

The report provides the size of the semiconductor inspection market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the semiconductor inspection market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The semiconductor inspection market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the semiconductor inspection market, split into regions. Based on inspection sysyem type, technology and applications, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for semiconductor. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In he absence of specific data related to the sales of semiconductor several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Applied Materials, FEI Company, Hitachi High- Technologies, Herms Microvision, JEOL, KLA- Tencor, Lasertech, Nanometrics Incorporated, Nikon and few others.

The global semiconductor inspection market has been segmented into:

Global Network Automation Market: By Inspection System Type

• Overview

• Mask inspection system

• Wafer inspection system

Global Network Automation Market: By Technology

• Overview

• Optical

• E- beam

• Others

Global Network Automation Market: By Application

• Overview

• Automobiles industry

• Electronics sector

• Manufacuturing industry

• Others

Global Network Automation Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

