SystemDomain, Chicago based firm being shortlisted as Top 10 Identity and Access Management Consulting/Services Company.

Enterprise Security Magazine has shortlisted SystemDomain Inc. as the Top 10 Identity and Access Management Consulting/Services Companies for 2019.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SystemDomain , Inc, a Chicago based leading global information technology and consulting services company, today announced that SystemDomain has been shortlisted to be featured in the annual edition on Identity and Access Management (IAM) as a top Identity and Access Management consulting/service company.For the past few months the selection panel at Enterprise Security Magazine has analyzed over hundreds of IAM Consulting/Services Companies and shortlisted the companies that are at the forefront of tackling challenges. To help the enterprises in selecting the companies that provide exceptional consulting/services in the realm of IAM. Enterprise Security Magazine is releasing the special annual issue, which will feature the "Top 10 Identity and Access Management Consulting/Services Companies 2019"."It is an honor to be recognized as the Top 10 Identity and Access Management Consulting/Services Companies for 2019 by Enterprise Security Magazine",said Shubhi Garg, President, SystemDomain, Inc, "We will continue to build upon our promise to provide best-in-class solutions and services."SystemDomain provides consulting to implement and integrate end to end Cyber Security solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises i.e. Information Systems, Network, Database, Physical Access, Access Control and Management, Cloud, Mobile. SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders and employees of the corporations in cost effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of Critical Cyber Assets.Leading Cyber Security Product Companies in Identity and Access Management space have strategic partnership with SystemDomain, Inc. to implement their products to solve the business challenges in Cyber Security. The strategic partnerships allow SystemDomain to offer the products and services at very competitive pricing to our clients. Our partnership empowers with exceptional resources that distinguish our offering from the competition.SystemDomain offers state-of-the-art solutions in Risk Management such as: Threat Detection & Response, Cyber Security Operations, Security & Behavioral Analytics, Fraud Intelligence Services, Governance Risk & Compliance, IT & Security Risk Management, Regulatory & Corporate Compliance Management, Audit Management, Business Resiliency, Third Party Governance, Public Sector Solutions.Key award wins and industry accolades for SystemDomain:SystemDomain had been ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”SystemDomain Inc. had been selected as one of Diversity Business.com’s (now OMNIKAL) OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cyber Security Excellence AwardsTop 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications and Tech Era Magazines.Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018About SystemDomain Inc.SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security.SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective services.Our determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient & cost-effective solutions are our secrets of success.About Enterprise Security MagazineEnterprise Security Magazine is assisting thousands of organizations to reduce risk and complexity by bringing to light unique market trends including how security needs to be embedded within hardware and software solutions and work with each other to provide integrated mutlilayered protection. Enterprise Security Managzine follows a unique learn-from-peer approach where chief security officers and decision makers share their innovative solutions along with their industry expertise and wisdom.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.