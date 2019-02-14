New Services New Location

We are pleased to announce New Offerings at our New Location

WESTLAND, MI, USA, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce the addition of Angelic Reiki , Universally Balanced Hypnosis , WellPoint Hypnosis, Past Life Regressions, Weekly Guided Healing Meditation Experiences and much more to the offerings at our new location inside 6th Sensation in Westland, Michigan!Dr. Kimberley Taylor, a dedicated and passionate world-class teacher has traveled the world gathering knowledge on spiritual and practical sciences for over 25 years! She holds a Doctorate Degree and is currently working on her PhD in Metaphysical Science. She is a Master of energetic healing and has mastered and teaches both Usui and Angelic Reiki both ancient techniques that helps one to energetically and spiritually heal on multiple levels. As a Certified Consulting Hypnotist, Dr. Kimberley Taylor has helped hundreds of people to achieve their best potential NOW. She can help reverse the scars of depression, anxiety, addictions and so much more. She walks gently and guides her clients in understanding their best potential, reminding them they can be what they desire NOW.Dr. Taylor maintains an active schedule that includes leading DYNAMIC, guided, hypnotic meditations, group energy healings, she travels across the U.S. where she teaches energetic healing and spiritual theories. She also counsels and encourages many on a daily basis. A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Dr. Kimberley Taylor, brings a warmth and gentle perspective needed to nurture your true desires and guide you ultimately towards your highest and greatest good!Dr. Taylor also holds a certification in acupressure, light therapy, and color therapy which she actively practices. She is a member in good standing with the National Guild of Hypnotists, American Association of Drugless Practitioners, The Holistic Chamber of Commerce, and The International Association of NLP and Coaching. As a Certified Life Coach her clients, who affectionately call her Kimberley, know her as a compassionate and gifted leader. She personally and spiritually connects while investing into her clients futures simply because she loves to do it.Visit the following website for more information and to schedule your appointment https://www.theclearingplace.com



