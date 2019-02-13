Centuries Past Collection from Ragged Pages, LLC

These unique journals by Ragged Pages, LLC are available now! Travel back in time with one of these three aptly named treasures. Kiona, the owner of Ragged Pages, LLC, loves to design each piece.

Ragged Pages, LLC is celebrating its Grand Opening with the release of the beautiful vintage journal Centuries Past Collection.

High quality and so beautifully created! It's obvious she has a passion for what she does and it shows in her products!” — Allie Melton

GLENDIVE, MT, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiona Iba is the sole proprietor of Ragged Pages, LLC , and is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its doors with the Centuries Past Collection . Every vintage journal she creates is full of history and memories, and her attention to detail is breathtaking. She invites you to unwind, and travel back in time with a piece of this unique, gorgeous collection. Kiona has meticulously named each journal: Ruby, Maude, Eleanor, Francine, Rosemary, Cecily, Clara, Cora, Gladys, and Abagail. "These journals are a work of art and a keepsake anyone would love to have. A fabulous gift for someone you care about," says Peggy Iba of Fort Peck, MT. Kiona prefers to rescue used book covers and found pages with history in her designs, in order to give them new life and purpose. Handcrafted, coffee dyed signatures are bound into reinforced spines, and adorned with vintage fabrics, laces, ribbons, and antique buttons. Allie Melton of Glendive, MT says, "High quality and so beautifully created! It's obvious she has a passion for what she does and it shows in her products!" Visit Ragged Pages, LLC on Etsy , and take advantage of the incredible 50% off sale going on now.

Etsy Grand Opening | Centuries Past Collection | Junk Journals by Ragged Pages, LLC



