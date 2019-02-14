PhlebotomyU Expands CPT1 Certification Class To Include Evening and Weekend Courses

San Diego’s premier phlebotomy training program highlights expands its CPT1 certification course with weekday, evening and weekend courses available.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PhlebotomyU, one of the most established trade schools and training centers in San Diego for phlebotomy and healthcare education, is known for its accredited CPT1 course. The program starts at $2900 and includes 40 hours of didactic phlebotomy training, 40-60 hours of hands on classroom training, an on-site NCCT National Phlebotomy Certification Examination, and an externship with a clinic or hospital. Financial assistance is available in the form of discounts, promotions and payment plans.The CPT1 full course is offered in three different time slots to accommodate students with time constrictions. The 5-week daytime weekday course takes place during the mornings (8 am-12 pm) from Monday-Friday and restarts every 5 weeks. The 9-week weekend course is offered every 3 months and takes place on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am - 1 pm. The 5-week night course is also offered every 3 months and takes place Monday – Friday from 6 PM – 10 PM, pending there is a sufficient demand. Students can view Weekday and Weekend Phlebotomy Courses on offer by visiting the PhlebotomyU website.The booming phlebotomy job market is starting to attract attention in San Diego, leading to many new CPT1 students at PhlebotomyU. The class is essential for people looking to get into the phlebotomy industry, as it is required in order to obtain a Certified Phlebotomy Technician 1 License in the state of california. PhlebotomyU’s CPT1 course covers many topics, including anatomy, physiology, blood and cell composition, blood sampling procedures, lab safety, and more.PhlebotomyU’s mission is to enhance students' careers, meet the needs of healthcare providers, and improve patient care by providing high quality, cost effective phlebotomy education through industry leading curriculum, current technology, and extensive hands-on experience. As one of the most established Phlebotomy schools in San Diego, we are approved to operate by the California Department of Public Health Laboratory Field Services (CDPH/LFS) and California’s Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE). We offer accelerated CPT1 classes throughout the year, with programs starting at the beginning of each month as well as weekend and evening classes. In addition to our training courses, we work with healthcare providers around San Diego for externship programs and job placements after graduation.We are committed to providing students with the opportunity to start or advance a career in healthcare while also assisting employers to find high quality entry-level phlebotomists. Our goal is to drive the healthcare community forward through continual refinement of our course curriculum and improvement of the caliber of Phlebotomy students.



