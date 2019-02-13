Issued by Super Brush LLC

Super Brush Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification

Logo

Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC a manufacturing leader in foam swabs and applicators has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system.

This ISO certification shows Super Brush’s quality management system meets current regulatory requirements specific to the medical industry.”
— Super Brush Quality Manager, Leslie Bennett.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfield, MA – Super Brush LLC. A manufacturing leader in foam swabs and applicators announced today that the company has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system.

ISO 13485:2016 certification ensures an organization, such as Super Brush, can consistently meet applicable customer, quality and regulatory requirements for manufacturing medical devices.

“There are several benefits to achieving and maintaining ISO 13485:2016 certification,” said Super Brush Quality Manager, Leslie Bennett.

“This ISO certification shows Super Brush’s quality management system meets current regulatory requirements specific to the medical industry. Companies that have achieved certification can show evidence to current and potential customers that they comply with manufacturing best practices and with regulatory requirements.”

In addition, ISO 13485 is globally recognized in major markets around the world such as United States of America, Europe, Canada, Japan, and Australia.

About Super Brush:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to patented firearm cleaning swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of equipment and delicate surfaces, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, and a host of other solution. ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered.

Contact: media@superbrush.com

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
Share This Story
Company Details
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield
01151 , Massachusetts
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Super Brush Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification
Super Brush LLC Exhibiting at MD&M West 2019
Super Brush Returns to Outdoor Industry Suppliers Showcase in Las Vegas
View All Stories From This Author