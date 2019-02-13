Super Brush Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification

Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC a manufacturing leader in foam swabs and applicators has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system.

This ISO certification shows Super Brush’s quality management system meets current regulatory requirements specific to the medical industry.” — Super Brush Quality Manager, Leslie Bennett.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfield, MA – Super Brush LLC. A manufacturing leader in foam swabs and applicators announced today that the company has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system.

ISO 13485:2016 certification ensures an organization, such as Super Brush, can consistently meet applicable customer, quality and regulatory requirements for manufacturing medical devices.

“There are several benefits to achieving and maintaining ISO 13485:2016 certification,” said Super Brush Quality Manager, Leslie Bennett.

“This ISO certification shows Super Brush’s quality management system meets current regulatory requirements specific to the medical industry. Companies that have achieved certification can show evidence to current and potential customers that they comply with manufacturing best practices and with regulatory requirements.”

In addition, ISO 13485 is globally recognized in major markets around the world such as United States of America, Europe, Canada, Japan, and Australia.

About Super Brush:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to patented firearm cleaning swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of equipment and delicate surfaces, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, and a host of other solution. ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered.

