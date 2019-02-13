Morton & Company stoneware water cooler from the 1850s soars to CA$30,680 at Miller & Miller's Canadiana auction, Feb. 9

Significant Morton & Company water cooler from the early 1850s, made by Justus Morton in Brantford, Ontario, elaborately decorated with applied figures (CA$30,680). Tulip-inlaid masterpiece schrank made in Upper Canada (Hanover or Gray County) in the second half of the 19th century and attributed to John Klempp (CA$10,030). Practice mask allegedly worn by Montreal Canadians hockey legend Jacques Plante, salvaged from the trash in 1963 by teammate John “Fergie” Ferguson, Sr. (CA$4,720). Rare, Canadian-made 1930s-era Schneider’s porcelain sign with an early version of the iconic ‘Dutch Girl’ graphic, great color and gloss, 22 ½ inches by 46 ½ inches (CA$5,015). Pair of 1910 rubber Ontario plates, with serial number “9215”, each one 11 ¾ inches by 7 ¼ inches, with no cracks (est. CA$8,850).

The water cooler, made by Justus Morton in Brantford, Ontario, Canada, took top lot honors at the auction, held online and in the New Hamburg, Ontario gallery.

The best of the best, the rare, the unique and the extraordinary continue to shine. We saw incredible strength with early Ontario license plates, Canadian art, advertising signs, clocks and toys.” — Ben Lennox

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Morton & Company stoneware water cooler from the early 1850s, made by Justus Morton in Brantford, Ontario, Canada, soared to $30,680 to take top lot honors in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s 499-lot Canadiana & Historic Objects Auction, held Feb. 9th online and in the New Hamburg gallery. All prices quoted are in Canadian dollars.The water cooler easily surpassed its $15,000-$18,000 estimate and was elaborately decorated with applied figures, including a man wrestling with lions with fish-like heads, a man smoking a pipe, a woman taking snuff and others with Greek, Roman or biblical origins, rare for utilitarian pottery. Morton left Lyons New York in 1849 to found Canada’s first stoneware pottery factory.The auction was a treasure trove of Canadian history, one that included signs and advertising, historical photographs and ephemera, clocks, folk art, decoys and primitives, early pottery, fruit jars and stoneware, sports memorabilia, paintings, heirloom furniture and more. Many, but not all, of the items in the sale were specific to Canada, hence the title Canadiana & Historic Objects.“Overall the sale was extremely well received and brought out a number of serious Ontario collectors and dealers who’d never attended a Miller & Miller auction event before,” said Ben Lennox of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Many bidders made the two-to-four-hour car drive from all over Ontario, places like Collingwood, Kingston, Windsor and Niagara, to name a few.”Mr. Lennox added, “The best of the best, the rare, the unique and the extraordinary items continue to shine. Beyond the water cooler – which was the surprise lot of the sale and really excited the crowd – we once again saw incredible strength with early Ontario license plates, Canadian art, advertising signs, clocks and early toys. It was a great way to kick off 2019.”Following are additional highlights from the auction, which attracted around 200 people to the gallery and thousands more to bid online, via LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluble.com and the Miller & Miller website, www.millerandmillerauctions.com . Phone and absentee bids were also accepted (16 phone bidders on 26 unique lots). All prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.The furniture category included a schrank (Pennsylvania Dutch for a two-door clothes cabinet), a tulip-inlaid masterpiece made in Upper Canada (Hanover or Gray County) in the second half of the 19th century attributed to John Klempp ($10,030); and a Great Waterloo County harvest table holding three drawers with wood pegged turned legs, 72 inches long with original stain ($4,025).Antique Canadian license plates proved to be extremely popular with bidders. Top lots included a pair of 1910 Ontario plates made from rubber with whitewall bar, having no cracks ($8,850); a pair of 1916 Ontario cloth-bound cardboard temporary plates, Serial #T1050” ($5,310); and a rare pair of 1911 cobalt porcelain enamel plates made by The McClary Stove Company ($2,070).Timepieces also performed well. An English tall case clock with the dial signed “Ryrie Birks, Toronto”, 104 inches tall, purchased at an Ontario estate sale in the 1950s, brought $7,670; a Pequegnat “Regulator #1”, said to be the finest weight-driven office clock ever made, 35 inches tall with a refinished case, realized $4,025; and an American-made 14kt gold 1930s Walt Disney presentation watch by Hamilton, engraved “To RK 1937 from (Walt Disney)” made $1,770.A 1960 face mask allegedly used in practice by the legendary Montreal Canadians hockey star Jacques Plante but never worn in an actual NHL game, retrieved from the trash in 1963 by his former teammate John “Fergie” Ferguson, Sr., rose to $4,720. Also, a miniature canoe, made around 1890 and attributed to John Stephenson (Peterborough, Ont.), known as the “grandfather of the Peterborough canoe” and one of only four known “sample models” by him, hit $6,900.A rare early Canadian Grand Trunk Railroad lithograph advertising poster signed “Toronto Lithographing Co” and titled The Globe Special Train, Passing Dundas, housed in a 34 ¼ inch by 28 ¼ inch frame, left the station for $5,400. Also, an oil on canvas painting by Frank Shirley Panabaker (1904-1992), signed lower left and titled Georgian Bay, changed hands for $3,300.A Canadian-made, 1930s-era Schneider’s porcelain sign boasting an early version of the iconic ‘Dutch Girl’ graphic and with superb color and gloss, 22 ½ inches by 46 ½ inches, made $5,015; while a German Belsnickle Christmas store display, larger than usual at 18 ½ inches and meant to hold candy, made of hand-painted papier-mâché composition with felt clothing and a real fur beard and hair, holding a genuine feather tree with blown glass ornaments, commanded $3,000.Surprise lots that well outperformed their pre-sale estimates included a fire captain’s walking stick from Yorkville Station 312 (Toronto’s oldest firehall, built in 1878 and still operational), with a highly ornate gold-filled handle inscribed to “Captain Urwin” and dated 1905 ($1,770); and an amber skater’s lantern, 6 ½ inches in height, with no chips, cracks or damage ($1,495).Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. has two big upcoming auctions planned. One is an Advertising & Petroliana Auction slated for Saturday, April 6th (consignment deadline is March 15th). The other is a Decorative Arts Auction planned for Saturday, June 8th (consignment deadline is May 13th). Both events will be held online, as well as in the gallery at 59 Webster Street in New Hamburg.Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is a seller of high-value collections between $200,000 and $3 million. Individual items of merit are always considered. It is Canada’s #1 trusted place for collectors to buy and sell. The firm is always accepting quality merchandise for future auctions.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710 or (519) 716-5606; or, you can send an e-mail to info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions and the upcoming auctions, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com # # # #



