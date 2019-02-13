Emerald Brand Taps Industry Expert to Advise CoBrand Licensing Division

Emerald Brand is announcing the on-boarding of industry Veteran Jay Mutschler as strategic adviser to the firm's Tree-Free™, Made in the USA licensing division.

SYOSSET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald Brand is announcing the on-boarding of industry Veteran Jay Mutschler as a strategic adviser to the firm's Tree Free, Made in USA Pulp co-Brand licensing division. Jay has served in a number of senior leadership roles during his 35-year career in the Office Products Industry.Jay Mutschler was President of US Office Products, Washington DC from ‘98-‘2001. He served as President Corporate Express, from ‘2004-‘2008 prior to CE being acquired by Staples. From ‘2011 to ‘2016 Mutschler was President of Staples, Australia/New Zealand.Before leaving Staples in ‘2018 he oversaw the divestiture of Staples international businesses in Asia, South America, Australia, and New Zealand."Jay brings a level of expertise, knowledge, and respect throughout the Office Product industry that is extremely valuable. As the sustainability movements gains tremendous momentum, new laws, regulations, and consumer interest is driving demand for Emerald's tree-free and plastic free technology. As a strategic adviser to the firm, Jay will deliver the knowledge and expertise necessary to ensure we are choosing the right long term partnerships in this revolutionary mission and growth curve," states Ralph Bianculli Sr.\CEO.Emerald brand expects to add additional experts in multiple industry distribution silos. The added value of new sustainable material disposables is only one aspect to the emerald mission. Emeralds’ “ co-branding” licensing solution compliments the unique product assortment that includes, sales and marketing support , participation in new product development offering a front row seat to our continued innovative R&D and comprehensive monthly training on material technology by our senior Eco squad team with the goal to deputize licensed sales staff to our Eco -Squad.Emerald brand has the most unique bundling platform in the industry, capable of delivering 80% of consumer demand with 20% of the stocked products. Consolidating inventory requirements and providing cost-effective sustainable consumables that are easily replacing non-sustainable equivalents,Showcasing our One brand - Total Solution."Our platform has quickly matured to a level where demand must be met with the recruitment of sales professionals trained and tutored by our Eco squad experts “ As the leader in our space, choosing the right channel partners is critical to our overall mission," states Ralph Bianculli Jr., managing director.About Emerald Brand:Family owned and operated since 1997, Emerald Brand is committed to innovating through Tree-Free™, sustainable and rapidly renewable solutions. Emerald’s innovations in Tree-Free™ technology and petroleum free plastics is revolutionizing packaging and disposables worldwide. Emerald’s growing suite of 300+ sustainable finished products offers the workplace a healthier and more sustainable environment.



