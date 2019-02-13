Issued by Sahara Group

SAHARA Group on CNN: Special focus on the energy conglomerate on Market Place Africa

Temitope Shonubi, Co-founder & Executive Director, Sahara Group

Sahara Group,leading energy conglomerate with operations in 38 countries in Asia, Africa, MiddleEast & Europe speaks to CNN on its vision to light up Africa

In Sahara, what we are looking at is adding more value, putting more on the table and being aware of the environment”
— Temitope Shonubi, Co-founder and Executive Director, Sahara Group

February 13, 2019

PROFIT POINT: TEMITOPE SHONUBI, CO-FOUNDER & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SAHARA GROUP
Energy company Sahara Group started in 1996, and today operates in over 38 countries around the world. With the hope of increasing its power production to around 5,000 megawatts within the next five years, co-founder Temitope Shonubi reveals what future plans are in store to reach that goal.

Temitope Shonubi on CNN

About

Sahara Group is a leading privately owned African Energy and Infrastructure Conglomerate with operating entities active in the Power, Downstream, Midstream, Upstream and Infrastructure sectors. Sahara currently has its operations in Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and continues to explore new frontiers to replicate its passion for seeking creative, cleaner and sustainable ways of being the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed. The Group is a member of the World Economic Forum community - Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) and collaborates with global, regional and national organisations to promote sustainable development and transparency in business.

http://www.sahara-group.com

