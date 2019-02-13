SAHARA Group on CNN: Special focus on the energy conglomerate on Market Place Africa
Temitope Shonubi, Co-founder & Executive Director, Sahara Group
Sahara Group,leading energy conglomerate with operations in 38 countries in Asia, Africa, MiddleEast & Europe speaks to CNN on its vision to light up Africa
LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNN FEATURE
PROFIT POINT: TEMITOPE SHONUBI, CO-FOUNDER & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SAHARA GROUP
Energy company Sahara Group started in 1996, and today operates in over 38 countries around the world. With the hope of increasing its power production to around 5,000 megawatts within the next five years, co-founder Temitope Shonubi reveals what future plans are in store to reach that goal.
Temitope Shonubi on CNN
