CannabisNews ISBG To Launch Natural CBD Topicals To The $2B CBD Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTCMASSMEDIA -- International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (ISBG) (“ISBG” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is excited announce that it will launch live sales of its second official CBD product in the form of a complete line of CBD Topicals, featuring all-natural icy/hot, odor-free CBD lotions and gels capable of deeply penetrating sore muscle tissue and providing soothing relief for aches and pains through the healing action of high-potency nano-infused cannabidiol The Company’s initial product – nano-infused CBD Gummies – began registering live sales before the end of January. The early indications have been very encouraging, with sales exceeding expectations by a wide margin out of the gates.“We view our incubation model as unique in the CBD space at present,” commented ISBG CEO Terry Williams. “We have traction with one product, and we are nearing the release of our second. We plan to build this division into a dominant position in the marketplace using our strong strategic partnerships with leaders such as BioPulse and Canbiola. And then progressively monetize it through brand acquisitions.”Management believes the establishment of its P19 brand as a strong product success story with a wide sales footprint will create the potential for brand acquisition by a major consumer products company seeking to diversify into the rapidly growing CBD space.Following the signing of the 2018 Farm Bill into law in December, estimates for growth in the CBD products market have increased yet again, pushing anticipated return on investment in CBD well above most all other consumer product niches in terms of growth, according to Brightfield analysts, who see total CBD sales swelling to $22B over the next 3 years.“We have developed a model that specializes in producing brands for acquisition,” continued Mr. Williams. “The CBD space is ideal as an application for this model because the ROI is now so eye-popping that major consumer products companies sitting on big cash reserves will see diversification into the CBD products market as an increasingly inviting option. We are cultivating a top-tier line of products that represent industry-leading quality in terms of bioavailability and potency across the board.”The Company plans to increase its investment in visibility, including brand ambassadors and numerous trade show appearances following the launch of its CBD Topicals product later this month.About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. 