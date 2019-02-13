Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 13, 2019
Description:
MCAD is a CAD software used for mechanical designs. The software provides vector-based graphics for drafting or raster graphics for showing the overall appearance of designed objects.
High demand for cloud-based MCAD software will be a key trend for market growth. The demand for cloud-based MCAD software solutions is increasing in the market due to advantages such as vast space for data storage, ease of access, flexibility, and security.
In 2018, the global Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Dassault SystèMes
PTC
Siemens PLM Software
3D Systems
Altair
Cadonix
FreeCAD
IronCAD
Kubotek
Nemetschek
Anosoft
Caddie Software
Menhirs
AriCAD
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Machinery Industry
Automotive Industry
Aerospace and Defense Industry
Electrical and Electronics Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial Machinery Industry
1.5.3 Automotive Industry
1.5.4 Aerospace and Defense Industry
1.5.5 Electrical and Electronics Industry
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Autodesk
12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Introduction
12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.2 Dassault SystèMes
12.2.1 Dassault SystèMes Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Introduction
12.2.4 Dassault SystèMes Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dassault SystèMes Recent Development
12.3 PTC
12.3.1 PTC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Introduction
12.3.4 PTC Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 PTC Recent Development
12.4 Siemens PLM Software
12.4.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development
12.5 3D Systems
12.5.1 3D Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Introduction
12.5.4 3D Systems Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 3D Systems Recent Development
12.6 Altair
12.6.1 Altair Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Introduction
12.6.4 Altair Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Altair Recent Development
12.7 Cadonix
12.7.1 Cadonix Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Introduction
12.7.4 Cadonix Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Cadonix Recent Development
12.8 FreeCAD
12.8.1 FreeCAD Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Introduction
12.8.4 FreeCAD Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 FreeCAD Recent Development
12.9 IronCAD
12.9.1 IronCAD Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Introduction
12.9.4 IronCAD Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 IronCAD Recent Development
12.10 Kubotek
12.10.1 Kubotek Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Introduction
12.10.4 Kubotek Revenue in Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Kubotek Recent Development
Continued…..
