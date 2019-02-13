Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Data Fabric 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2023

Data Fabric Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global data fabric market by type (disk based, in-memory), by application (business process management, GRC management, customer experience management), by service (managed and professional) and vertical (BFSI, automotive, manufacturing); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data fabric market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

The major players in global data fabric market include:
• SAP SE (Germany)
• Informatica (U.S.)
• Splunk Inc. (U.S.)
• Denodo (U.S.)
• Syncsort Inc. (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• Global DS (U.S.)
• Teradata Corporation (U.S.)
• K2 View (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries

On the basis of type, the global data fabric market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Disk based
• In-memory

On the basis of application, the global data fabric market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Business process management
• GRC management
• Customer experience management

On the basis of service, the global data fabric market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Managed
• Professional

On the basis of vertical, the global data fabric market has been categorized into the following segments:
• BFSI
• Automotive
• Manufacturing

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Data Fabric Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Data Fabric Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Data Fabric Market By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Disk Based
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 In-Memory
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued……

