Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2023 Forecasts
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Internet of Things (IoT) Industry
New Study On “2018-2023 Internet of Things (IoT) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Internet of Things (IoT) industry.
This report splits Internet of Things (IoT) market by Technology, by Solution, by Platform, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
Alcatel-Lucent
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Apple
AT&T
Bosch Software Innovations
Cisco
Dell
Digi International
Echelon
Ericsson
Freescale Semiconductor
GE
Google
Hitachi
HP
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Intel
Juniper Networks
Microsoft
National Instruments
Oracle
Qualcomm
Rockwell Automation
Samsung Electronics
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Symantec
Texas Instruments
Tieto
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Technology
RFID
Sensors
NFC
Gateways
Others
Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Solution
Remote Monitoring
Data Management
Analytics
Security Solutions
Others
Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Platform
Connectivity Management
Application Management
Device Management
Main Applications
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
ICT
Others
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023
Chapter One Internet of Things (IoT) Market Overview
1.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023
1.2 Internet of Things (IoT), by Technology 2013-2023
1.2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Market Share by Technology 2013-2023
1.2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue Market Share by Technology 2013-2023
1.2.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Price by Technology 2013-2023
1.2.4 RFID
1.2.5 Sensors
1.2.6 NFC
1.2.7 Gateways
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Internet of Things (IoT), by Solution 2013-2023
1.3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Market Share by Solution 2013-2023
1.3.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue Market Share by Solution 2013-2023
1.3.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Price by Solution 2013-2023
1.3.4 Remote Monitoring
1.3.5 Data Management
1.3.6 Analytics
1.3.7 Security Solutions
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), by Platform 2013-2023
1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Market Share by Platform 2013-2023
1.4.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue Market Share by Platform 2013-2023
1.4.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Price by Platform 2013-2023
1.4.4 Connectivity Management
1.4.5 Application Management
1.4.6 Device Management
Chapter Two Internet of Things (IoT) by Regions 2013-2018
2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Price by Regions 2013-2018
2.4 North America
2.4.1 United States
2.4.2 Canada
2.5 Latin America
2.5.1 Mexico
2.5.2 Brazil
2.5.3 Argentina
2.5.4 Others in Latin America
2.6 Europe
2.6.1 Germany
2.6.2 United Kingdom
2.6.3 France
2.6.4 Italy
2.6.5 Spain
2.6.6 Russia
2.6.7 Netherland
2.6.8 Others in Europe
2.7 Asia & Pacific
2.7.1 China
2.7.2 Japan
2.7.3 India
2.7.4 Korea
2.7.5 Australia
2.7.6 Southeast Asia
2.7.6.1 Indonesia
2.7.6.2 Thailand
2.7.6.3 Philippines
2.7.6.4 Vietnam
2.7.6.5 Singapore
2.7.6.6 Malaysia
2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia
2.8 Africa & Middle East
2.8.1 South Africa
2.8.2 Egypt
2.8.3 Turkey
2.8.4 Saudi Arabia
2.8.5 Iran
2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East
Chapter Three Internet of Things (IoT) by Players 2013-2018
3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018
3.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018
3.3 Global Top Players Internet of Things (IoT) Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Players Internet of Things (IoT) Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Chapter Four Internet of Things (IoT) by Consumer 2013-2018
4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Market Share by Consumer 2013-2018
4.2 Manufacturing
4.3 Retail
4.4 Healthcare
4.5 ICT
4.6 Others
4.7 Consuming Habit and Preference
Chapter Five Global Top Players Profile
5.1 Alcatel-Lucent
5.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details and Competitors
5.1.2 Alcatel-Lucent Key Internet of Things (IoT) Models and Performance
5.1.3 Alcatel-Lucent Internet of Things (IoT) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
5.2.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details and Competitors
5.2.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Key Internet of Things (IoT) Models and Performance
5.2.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Internet of Things (IoT) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.2.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.3 Apple
5.3.1 Apple Company Details and Competitors
5.3.2 Apple Key Internet of Things (IoT) Models and Performance
5.3.3 Apple Internet of Things (IoT) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.3.4 Apple Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.4 AT&T
5.4.1 AT&T Company Details and Competitors
5.4.2 AT&T Key Internet of Things (IoT) Models and Performance
5.4.3 AT&T Internet of Things (IoT) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.4.4 AT&T Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.5 Bosch Software Innovations
5.5.1 Bosch Software Innovations Company Details and Competitors
5.5.2 Bosch Software Innovations Key Internet of Things (IoT) Models and Performance
5.5.3 Bosch Software Innovations Internet of Things (IoT) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.5.4 Bosch Software Innovations Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.6 Cisco
5.6.1 Cisco Company Details and Competitors
5.6.2 Cisco Key Internet of Things (IoT) Models and Performance
5.6.3 Cisco Internet of Things (IoT) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.6.4 Cisco Internet of Things (IoT) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
