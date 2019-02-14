B2Brazil Passes 100,000 Registered Companies

Leading trade portal from Brazil connecting buyers and sellers passes 100,000 milestone, doubling membership base each of the last 4 years

SAO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2Brazil Serviços Interativos Ltda. (B2Brazil) announced today that it surpassed 100,000 registered companies last month. B2Brazil is the leading B2B trade portal in Brazil, promoting Brazilian companies internationally and non-Brazilian companies in Brazil.Over each of the past four years, B2Brazil’s registrations have doubled, creating more business opportunities for its buyers and sellers. Most of the registered companies are small and medium enterprises (SMEs). About one-third of the total come from Brazil, one-fifth come from the rest of Latin America and 10% come from each of China and the United States. These 4 markets are the company’s focus as B2Brazil’s marketplaces are published in Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese and English. All content, leads and messages are automatically and / or manually translated to the four languages to facilitate promotions, communications and sales between and among registered companies."We are very excited to have surpassed 100,000 registered companies," said Alexandre Martins, Partner and Managing Director of B2Brazil. "This critical mass allows us to generate more traffic, leads and business for our clients, and to offer financial and trade solutions to facilitate the trade experience for SMEs.”“While Brazil is our base and drives our business, most of our registered companies are outside of Brazil, with our largest base of companies being in the Americas,”, said John Gardiner, Partner and Director of International at B2Brazil. “As a result, our scope of business is expanding to include the Americas and to become the leading player in the Americas.”About B2BrazilB2Brazil is a leading business-to-business (B2B) company focused on promoting B2B contacts and transactions between Brazilian companies and companies in the rest of the world. B2Brazil is the solution for firms wishing to expand their business in an effective and efficient manner, increasing international sales and prospecting global clients. The core business is its online directory and marketplace facilitating trade and transactions between Brazil and the world in four languages (Portuguese, Spanish, Chinese and English). Tapping into its database and deal-flow, B2Brazil also provides offline services (through its B2B TradeCenter) such as intermediation, sourcing, matchmaking and trade services.



