Georgia Jury Verdict Comes Back 16 Times Greater than Insurance Company Offer for Car Accident

MACON, GEORGIA, USA, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Georgia man received a jury verdict over 16 times what the insurance company initially offered.Curtis McGhee, 54, was critically injured in a car accident when a mini-van merged into his lane. He was later diagnosed with a degenerative disc disease in his neck and back, and osteoarthritis in his left hip.He sought surgery four years after the accident. In the meantime, he was struggling with his business and trying to avoid surgery. He was self-employed as a cleaner, and due to his injuries, he could not complete the full scope of his work, and if he had hired help, he would have lost money. He was completely out of work for a total of 20 months.After a hip replacement surgery, he had medical bills totaling $121,000. It was recommended that he have an additional lower back surgery that would have cost $86,000. A second car accident in 2017 made his conditions even worse.The defense argued that the crash had nothing to do with his injuries. They said that $125,000 to $175,000 would be fair compensation, and they had originally offered him $50,000 to settle the case.The jury ruled in favor of the victim, returning a verdict of $817,500. The award compensated for past and future medical expenses, loss of income, pain and suffering, and other damages.Kathy McArthur of the McArthur Law Firm in Macon, Georgia was the lead attorney representing McGhee. She said that this verdict spoke to the power of having an experienced trial attorney represent your case.“You would be shocked at the amount of lawyers who don’t go to trial,” she said. “The insurance companies want you to accept a small settlement, and they will go to great lengths to pay out as little as possible. After any kind of serious accident, you need to have an experienced trial lawyer on your side. You’re not protected if you don’t have an experienced trial lawyer.”Kathy McArthur was recently recognized by Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year 2018 in the area of medical malpractice in Macon , Georgia. McArthur Law Firm handles car accident and personal injury cases throughout Georgia and the nation.To learn more about her practice, watch her video interview about car accidents . To contact her, call 888-511-3130.

