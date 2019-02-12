SILVER BUFFALO & CITIZEN SKULL PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Silver Buffalo and Citizen Skull ink content deal to acquire and develop third-party properties and to create original media for TV and digital platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESILVER BUFFALO & CITIZEN SKULL PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCE NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPSilver Buffalo and Citizen Skull Productions are excited to announce a new strategic partnership to acquire and develop third-party properties and home-grown development to create original children’s television and digital media. This alliance marks Silver Buffalo’s first foray into original programming, while integrating their consumer products expertise into Citizen Skull’s new and developing projects pipeline.The endeavor was orchestrated by Greg Alprin, EVP/CCO of Silver Buffalo, and Heather Kenyon, Executive Producer for the Los Angeles-based Citizen Kids, the children’s media division of Citizen Skull Prods . Alprin will head the new in-house content division for Silver Buffalo.“This new venture represents a monumental step in our growth and strategic plans to diversify our activities in entertainment, and consumer products while further fueling our passion to create our own pop culture moments for kids of all ages. We’re excited to have Heather Kenyon and her years of experience in children’s programming on our team. Her knowledge and industry savvy will prove an invaluable asset as we make these great strides forward,” says Alprin.The first project helping to build the foundation for Silver Buffalo’s new division will be a new animated TV series created by Ben Tollefson and Laurie “Lulu” Miller. Tollefson & Miller created the stage show “The Ohmies.” Later, the essence of this production was developed into the TV show, “The Moblees,” for CBC in Canada. Series development will be under the supervision of Heather Kenyon at Citizen Kids.“This partnership allows Citizen Kids to enter the market confident that our projects can succeed, not only as a high-quality creative work, but also fully realized from a consumer products point-of-view thanks to Silver Buffalo’s invaluable insight and leading brand designers. We also know that on the other side, we have a partner with great relationships we can trust,” says Kenyon.*******************About Silver Buffalo, LLC – Silver Buffalo is a trend setting manufacturer and distributor of home décor and licensed pop culture products. Working in collaboration with the world’s top entertainment companies to innovate unique, creative and ground-breaking products that connect with the fan(atic) in all of us to bring memories to life.About Citizen Skull Productions - Founded by Mark Myers in 2010, Citizen Skull Productions was created to produce quality features, documentaries and television shows. Drawing upon the experience of its principals Mark Myers and Heather Kenyon, Citizen Skull has expanded with Citizen Kids, a new division focusing on the children’s business, and CSP Management, a boutique management company centered on finding and nurturing diverse talent.Recently completed projects include the indie films For Entertainment Purposes Only (FEPO), Mexman, which had a Slamdance, 2018 premier, Heartthrob, directed by Chris Sivertson and starring Peter Facinelli and Keir Gilchrist, and 12 Feet Deep, starring Alexandra Park (The Royals), Nora Jane Noone (Brooklyn) and Tobin Bell (Saw). Past projects include Manson Family Vacation with the Duplass Brothers (SXSW 2015 premier) and Experimenter with Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard (Sundance 2015 premier).CONTACTSilver Buffalo – Greg Alprin - galprin@silver-buffalo.comCitizen Skull Prods./Citizen Kids – Heather Kenyon - heather@citizenskull.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.