Auxiliary Engine Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Auxiliary engines are the primary source of power for marine vessels. Auxiliary engines are present along with the main engines that are used for propulsion. They ensure the continuous supply of electricity to various machines that are responsible for the operation of marine vessels.

In terms of geographic regions, the marine engines market will witness considerable growth in EMEA during the next few years. It is expected that the growth of seaborne trade in Europe will influence the growth of the market.

The global Auxiliary Engine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Auxiliary Engine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Auxiliary Engine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Caterpillar

Cummins

Deere & Company

Wartsila

YANMAR

Rolls Royce

Daihatsu

Doosan

Weichai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diesel Engine

Gas Engine

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial/Workboat

Recreational/Pleasure Craft

Others

Table of Contents

1 Auxiliary Engine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Auxiliary Engine

1.2 Auxiliary Engine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Auxiliary Engine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Diesel Engine

1.2.3 Gas Engine

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Auxiliary Engine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Auxiliary Engine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial/Workboat

1.3.3 Recreational/Pleasure Craft

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Auxiliary Engine Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Auxiliary Engine Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Auxiliary Engine Market Size

1.4.1 Global Auxiliary Engine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Auxiliary Engine Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Auxiliary Engine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Auxiliary Engine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Auxiliary Engine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Auxiliary Engine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Auxiliary Engine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Auxiliary Engine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Auxiliary Engine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Auxiliary Engine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Auxiliary Engine Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Auxiliary Engine Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Auxiliary Engine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Auxiliary Engine Production

3.4.1 North America Auxiliary Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Auxiliary Engine Production

3.5.1 Europe Auxiliary Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Auxiliary Engine Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Auxiliary Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Auxiliary Engine Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Auxiliary Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Auxiliary Engine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Auxiliary Engine Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Auxiliary Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Auxiliary Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Auxiliary Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Auxiliary Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Auxiliary Engine Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Auxiliary Engine Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Auxiliary Engine Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Auxiliary Engine Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Auxiliary Engine Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Auxiliary Engine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Auxiliary Engine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Auxiliary Engine Business

7.1 Caterpillar

7.1.1 Caterpillar Auxiliary Engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Auxiliary Engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Caterpillar Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cummins

7.2.1 Cummins Auxiliary Engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Auxiliary Engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cummins Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Deere & Company

7.3.1 Deere & Company Auxiliary Engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Auxiliary Engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Deere & Company Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Wartsila

7.4.1 Wartsila Auxiliary Engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Auxiliary Engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Wartsila Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 YANMAR

7.5.1 YANMAR Auxiliary Engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Auxiliary Engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 YANMAR Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Rolls Royce

7.6.1 Rolls Royce Auxiliary Engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Auxiliary Engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Rolls Royce Auxiliary Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Daihatsu

Continuous…

