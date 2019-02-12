Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, February 12, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
3M 
Dupont (Chemours) 
Gore 
Johnson Matthey 
Ballard 
Greenerity 
Wuhan WUT 
IRD Fuel Cells 
Giner 
HyPlat

The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons. On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained and current is drawn from the cell producing electricity. 
Market Segment as follows: 
By Type 
3-layer MEA 
5-layer MEA 
Others 

By Application 
Hydrogen Fuel Cells 
Methanol Fuel Cells 
Others 

The main contents of the report including: 
Section 1: 
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview; 
Section 2: 
Global and India Market competition by company; 
Section 3: 
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type; 
Section 4: 
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application; 
Section 5: 
India export and import; 
Section 6: 
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications; 
Section 7: 
Industry chain and raw materials; 
Section 8: 
SWOT and Porter's Five Forces; 
Section 9: 
Conclusion.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Market Segment Overview 
1.1.1 Product Definition 
1.1.2 Market by Type 
1.1.2.1 3-layer MEA 
1.1.2.2 5-layer MEA 
1.1.2.3 Others 
1.1.3 Market by Application 
1.1.3.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cells 
1.1.3.2 Methanol Fuel Cells 
1.1.3.3 Others 
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size 
1.2.1 Global Overview 
1.2.2 India Overview 

2 Global and Regional Market by Company 
2.1 Global 
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company 
2.1.2 Global Price by Company 
2.2 India 
2.2.1 India Sales by Company 
2.2.2 India Price by Company 

3 Global and Regional Market by Type 
3.1 Global 
3.1.1 Global Sales by Type 
3.1.2 Global Price by Type 
3.2 India 
3.2.1 India Sales by Type 
3.2.2 India Price by Type 

4 Global and Regional Market by Application 
4.1 Global 
4.1.1 Global Sales by Application 
4.1.2 Global Price by Application 
4.2 India 
4.2.1 India Sales by Application 
4.2.2 India Price by Application 

5 Regional Trade 
5.1 Export 
5.2 Import 

6 Key Manufacturers 
6.1 3M 
6.1.2 Company Information 
6.1.2 Product Specifications 
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.2 Dupont (Chemours) 
6.2.1 Company Information 
6.2.2 Product Specifications 
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.3 Gore 
6.3.1 Company Information 
6.3.2 Product Specifications 
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.4 Johnson Matthey 
6.4.1 Company Information 
6.4.2 Product Specifications 
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.5 Ballard 
6.5.1 Company Information 
6.5.2 Product Specifications 
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.6 Greenerity 
6.6.1 Company Information 
6.6.2 Product Specifications 
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.7 Wuhan WUT 
6.7.1 Company Information 
6.7.2 Product Specifications 
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.8 IRD Fuel Cells 
6.8.1 Company Information 
6.8.2 Product Specifications 
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.9 Giner 
6.9.1 Company Information 
6.9.2 Product Specifications 
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.10 HyPlat 
6.10.1 Company Information 
6.10.2 Product Specifications 
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 

