EEK! Games Announces the House Party Video Game Music Competition

Inviting all independent artists to submit their music for the House Party video game and a chance to win cash prizes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eek! Games today announced an exciting new competition for all independent musicians to enter their music, to be featured in its House Party Game on PC.

Eek! is inviting all unsigned artists to enter for this unique opportunity to have their music playing in the House Party game, which already has hundreds of thousands of players, with many millions more enjoying streams of the game on YouTube.

Entrants will be able to submit their instrumental soundtracks (or with limited vocals) by nominating themselves through Twitter - @EekGamesLLC, with a link to their music. Following four weeks of nominations and submissions, the Eek! Games team will select the top 40 compositions across 4 music genres (EDM, Chill Beats, Hip Hop beats and Pop). Once the Top-40 list is chosen by the Eek! Team, the songs will be voted upon by the House Party fans and players, who will then help select the final 5 winners.

Eek! Games will award the most voted artist a prize of $1,000 in cash, and $250 each for four runner-ups. The winners music composition will be played throughout the House Party game for players’ enjoyment and to enhance the game experience.

Bobby Ricci, the CEO and Founder of Eek! Games, " It’s time for HOUSE PARTY’s soundtrack to expand past just our one song. Since we’ve got a bunch of passionate music lovers on the Eek Games team, we thought this would be a great opportunity to provide budding artists with a chance to get their music heard by hundreds of thousands of HOUSE PARTY players!"

Eek! is accepting all entries for the House Party Music competition through March 8, 2019. Voting by the public will commence and run through the end of March, and the winners, based on popular vote, will be announced in April, 2019.

Musicians be warned though, House Party is not your mother’s sim game. It’s quite risqué in nature and touches on topics of debauchery, sex and comedic fun between player and the zany, therapy-needing cast. House Party is this generational “American Pie™” meets “Porky’s™”, but it’s executed in a smart game about choices, which doesn't insult your intelligence. It's fun for males and females, alike, delivering a unique gameplay mechanic through an advanced AI system whereby the player’s every choice influences the reaction and outcome of the game.

About Eek Games!

Eek! Games was founded by Bobby Ricci, an experienced programmer, in 2015. “House Party” was its first game release, and was launched on Steam, as an Early Access game in 2017. Even though it was still very premature, the initial reception was surprising and the community built quickly. The game has gone on to sell almost 400,000 copies.



