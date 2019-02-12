Perrin Conferences to Host Natural Disaster Conference in April 2019

Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is hosting the Natural Disaster Conference this April 2-3, 2019, at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami, Florida.

The Natural Disaster Conference will take place on April 2-3 at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami, FL.

Hosted at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami, attendees can network and openly share their knowledge, insights, and ideas with peers and leading experts in the industry.” — Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences

WAYNE, PA, USA, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is hosting the Natural Disaster Conference this April 2-3, 2019, at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami, Florida.This two-day conference will feature thought leaders’ perspectives on natural disasters and their impact on the insurance, hospitality, and real estate industries. A variety of panel discussions will focus on the effect of natural disasters on supply chains; the environmental issues and risks of natural catastrophes and pollution-related impacts; the responses by local, state, and federal governments; and much more.Perrin Conferences, along with conference chairs W. Neil Rambin, Esq., Drinker Briddle & Reath LLP; and Stephen A. Weisbrod, Esq., Weisbrod Matteis & Copley PLLC; is pleased to announce a selection of speakers including:• Emilie Bakal-Caplan, Esq., Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass LLP• Barbara J. Barron, Esq., MehaffyWeber• Michael Diggin, Esq., CPCU, ARe, ARM, Vice President, Swiss Re America Holding Corporation• Michael E. DiGiacomo, CFA, CPA, Vice President, Marsh Risk Consulting• Brian Finnegan, Director, Aon• Jim Hood, Mississippi Attorney General, Department of Justice• John Lupfer, Esq., Director of Claims-Claims Counsel, Suffolk Construction• August J. Matteis, Jr., Esq., Weisbrod Matteis & Copley PLLC• Drew Olson, CPA/CFF, Managing Director, BDO USA LLP• Governor Alejandra García Padilla, Former Governor of Puerto Rico• Justin Paglio, Forensic Accounting & Complex Claims, Willis Towers Watson• Adam P. Schwartz, Esq., Carlton Fields“The Natural Disaster Conference is the premier forum for unique perspectives and qualified updates on natural disaster litigation,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “Hosted at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami, attendees can network and openly share their knowledge, insights, and ideas with peers and leading experts in the industry.”Perrin Conferences is applying for approximately 9.0-10.8 CLE credit hours, depending on the state. Perrin Conferences files for CLE approval for all requested states prior to the conference with materials provided, and therefore cannot guarantee accreditation by each jurisdiction's governing body. Please contact Katie Milnes at kmilnes@perrinconferences.com for any questions and to submit your CLE requests.In addition to the educational benefits received from attending, attendees also receive exclusive opportunities for networking, information sharing, and career development. For more details on registration and hotel accommodations, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com # # #Contact:Lisa GrahamGraham Media Partners610-688-2060lisa@grahammediapartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.