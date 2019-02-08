PUNE, INDIA, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ PV Junction Box Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2019-2024”.

PV Junction Box Industry 2019

Description:-

A photovoltaic (PV) junction box is an important part of the solar panels. The junction box is an enclosure on the module where the PV strings are electrically connected. Junction boxes are installed by photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers directly on to the back of every PV panel and serve as the interface between the conductors ribbons on the panel and the DC input and output cables.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are ZJRH, Jinko, GZX, Leoni, Amphenol and so on. 3. China is the largest production regions of PV Junction Box, with a production value market share nearly 50.86% in 2016. And China is also the largest consumption region PV Junction Box market. The second place is Europe; following China with the production value market share over 18.07%in 2016. There are many kinds of Potting PV Junction Box and Non-Potting PV Junction Box. Non-Potting PV Junction Box is important in the PV Junction Box, with a Production market share nearly 54.18% in 2016.

The worldwide market for PV Junction Box is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million US$ in 2024, from 930 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PV Junction Box in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ZJRH

Sunter

JMTHY

Forsol

QC

Friends Technology

Amphenol

Yitong

Tonglin

LV Solar

GZX

Xtong Technology

UKT

Yangzhou Langri

Dongguan Zerun

Linyang

Jiangsu Haitian

Jinko

Wintersun

ZJCY

TE Connectivity

Yukita

Lumberg

Kostal

Bizlink

Shoals

Stäubli Electrical Connectors

Onamba

Kitani

Hosiden

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Potting PV Junction Box

Non-Potting PV Junction Box

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Utility

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 PV Junction Box Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Potting PV Junction Box

1.2.2 Non-Potting PV Junction Box

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Utility

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ZJRH

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 PV Junction Box Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ZJRH PV Junction Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sunter

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 PV Junction Box Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sunter PV Junction Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 JMTHY

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 PV Junction Box Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 JMTHY PV Junction Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Forsol

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 PV Junction Box Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Forsol PV Junction Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 QC

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 PV Junction Box Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 QC PV Junction Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Friends Technology

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 PV Junction Box Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Friends Technology PV Junction Box Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

