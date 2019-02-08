Edged Host Launches New Hosting Plans

Edged Host has launched its feature-rich web hosting packages that allow you to create a website affordably and quickly.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creating your own website has become fairly easy, thanks to software like WordPress, Drupal and Joomla.To simplify website creation and bring hosting within everyone’s reach, Edgedhost.com , a web hosting company and internet domain registrar, has taken a big step.They have launched new, feature-rich, all-in-one, web hosting packages that let you create a fully-fledged blog or website quickly, easily and affordably by offering reliable and affordable web hosting at a click of a button.The all-in-one web hosting packages start from as low as $1.95 per month and help you create, manage, and secure your website without any extra costs.There are three improved web hosting plans, all of which come with fully managed support, free SSL, and unlimited emails, with a 15-day money back guarantee.The following are plans you can choose from:- Beginner: It is available for $1.95 per month with 1 GB disk space and 50 GB bandwidth.- Standard Plan: It is available for $3.95 per month with 5 GB disk space and unmetered traffic.- Advanced Plan: Costs $5.95 per month with 10 GB space and unlimited bandwidth.Pro Features that you will get with Hosting:5X Faster Hosting: Edgedhost .com offers SSD accelerated servers and CloudFlare technology. These features make websites nearly 5 times faster than normal rotating disk servers.24/7 Expert Support:Customers can get anytime support via live chat, emails and ticketing system. EdgedHost promises an average response time under 15 minutes.Edgedhost.com was launched in 2009 and now offers its services to over 18,000 small businesses, individual and professional, for their website needs.Currently, it manages over 27,000 domain & 5,600 hosting accounts for its customers.



