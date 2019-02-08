Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market 2019 Research in-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecasts- 2025
In 2018, the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Asset Management (DAM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Opentext
Oracle
Adobe Systems
Hewlett-Packard (HP)
ADAM Software
IBM
EMC
Cognizant Technology
Northplains Systems
Widen Enterprises
Canto
Qbank DAM
Bynder
Celum
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail and Consumer Goods
Education
BFSI
Automotive and Manufacturing
Others (Travel and Transportation,Utilities)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Asset Management (DAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Asset Management (DAM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Media and Entertainment
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.5 Education
1.5.6 BFSI
1.5.7 Automotive and Manufacturing
1.5.8 Others (Travel and Transportation,Utilities)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size
2.2 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Opentext
12.1.1 Opentext Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Introduction
12.1.4 Opentext Revenue in Digital Asset Management (DAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Opentext Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Asset Management (DAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Adobe Systems
12.3.1 Adobe Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Introduction
12.3.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Digital Asset Management (DAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development
12.4 Hewlett-Packard (HP)
12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Introduction
12.4.4 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Revenue in Digital Asset Management (DAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Recent Development
12.5 ADAM Software
12.5.1 ADAM Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Introduction
12.5.4 ADAM Software Revenue in Digital Asset Management (DAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 ADAM Software Recent Development
Continued…….
