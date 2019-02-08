Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market 2019 Research in-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecasts- 2025

Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Asset Management (DAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Opentext 
Oracle 
Adobe Systems 
Hewlett-Packard (HP) 
ADAM Software 
IBM 
EMC 
Cognizant Technology 
Northplains Systems 
Widen Enterprises 
Canto 
Qbank DAM 
Bynder 
Celum

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud 
On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into 
Media and Entertainment 
Healthcare 
Retail and Consumer Goods 
Education 
BFSI 
Automotive and Manufacturing 
Others (Travel and Transportation,Utilities)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Digital Asset Management (DAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Digital Asset Management (DAM) development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Cloud 
1.4.3 On-Premises 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Media and Entertainment 
1.5.3 Healthcare 
1.5.4 Retail and Consumer Goods 
1.5.5 Education 
1.5.6 BFSI 
1.5.7 Automotive and Manufacturing 
1.5.8 Others (Travel and Transportation,Utilities) 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size 
2.2 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Opentext 
12.1.1 Opentext Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Introduction 
12.1.4 Opentext Revenue in Digital Asset Management (DAM) Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Opentext Recent Development 
12.2 Oracle 
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Introduction 
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Asset Management (DAM) Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development 
12.3 Adobe Systems 
12.3.1 Adobe Systems Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Introduction 
12.3.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Digital Asset Management (DAM) Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development 
12.4 Hewlett-Packard (HP) 
12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Introduction 
12.4.4 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Revenue in Digital Asset Management (DAM) Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Recent Development 
12.5 ADAM Software 
12.5.1 ADAM Software Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Introduction 
12.5.4 ADAM Software Revenue in Digital Asset Management (DAM) Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 ADAM Software Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

