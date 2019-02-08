Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Backpacks Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Backpacks market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Backpacks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Backpacks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. 
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Backpacks in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. 
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Backpacks manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Nike 
Adidas 
Samsonite 
OIWAS 
WENGER 
Winpard 
Lining 
Dapai 
Caarany 
Toread

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

Segment by Type 
Up to 40 liters 
40 to 65 litres 
Over 65 litres

Segment by Application 
Man 
Woman

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Industry Overview of Backpacks 
1.1 Definition of Backpacks 
1.2 Backpacks Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Backpacks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Up to 40 liters 
1.2.3 40 to 65 litres 
1.2.4 Over 65 litres 
1.3 Backpacks Segment by Applications 
1.3.1 Global Backpacks Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Man 
1.3.3 Woman 
1.4 Global Backpacks Overall Market 
1.4.1 Global Backpacks Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Backpacks Production (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 North America Backpacks Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 Europe Backpacks Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 China Backpacks Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.6 Japan Backpacks Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Backpacks Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.8 India Backpacks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Backpacks 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Backpacks 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Backpacks

….

8 Backpacks Major Manufacturers Analysis 
8.1 Nike 
8.1.1 Nike Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served 
8.1.2 Nike Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.1.3 Nike Backpacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.2 Adidas 
8.2.1 Adidas Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served 
8.2.2 Adidas Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.2.3 Adidas Backpacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.3 Samsonite 
8.3.1 Samsonite Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served 
8.3.2 Samsonite Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.3.3 Samsonite Backpacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.4 OIWAS 
8.4.1 OIWAS Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served 
8.4.2 OIWAS Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.4.3 OIWAS Backpacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
8.5 WENGER 
8.5.1 WENGER Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served 
8.5.2 WENGER Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
8.5.3 WENGER Backpacks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 

 Continued…….                                                      

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, World & Regional


