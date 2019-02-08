Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Aircraft MRO Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2025

Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for. 
he market size of aircraft MRO is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of aircraft MRO market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of aircraft is still promising. 
In 2018, the global Aircraft MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Lufthansa Technik 
GE Aviation 
AFI KLM E&M 
ST Aerospace 
MTU Maintenance 
AAR Corp. 
Rolls-Royce 
SR Technics 
SIA Engineering 
Delta TechOps 
Haeco 
JAL Engineering 
Ameco Beijing 
TAP M&E 
ANA 
British Airways Engineering 
Korean Air 
Iberia Maintenance

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Engine Maintenance 
Components Maintenance 
Airframe Heavy Maintenance 
Line Maintenance Modification

Market segment by Application, split into 
Commercial 
Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Aircraft MRO development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Aircraft MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Engine Maintenance 
1.4.3 Components Maintenance 
1.4.4 Airframe Heavy Maintenance 
1.4.5 Line Maintenance Modification 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Aircraft MRO Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Commercial 
1.5.3 Military 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Aircraft MRO Market Size 
2.2 Aircraft MRO Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Aircraft MRO Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Aircraft MRO Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Lufthansa Technik 
12.1.1 Lufthansa Technik Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Aircraft MRO Introduction 
12.1.4 Lufthansa Technik Revenue in Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Lufthansa Technik Recent Development 
12.2 GE Aviation 
12.2.1 GE Aviation Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Aircraft MRO Introduction 
12.2.4 GE Aviation Revenue in Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 GE Aviation Recent Development 
12.3 AFI KLM E&M 
12.3.1 AFI KLM E&M Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Aircraft MRO Introduction 
12.3.4 AFI KLM E&M Revenue in Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 AFI KLM E&M Recent Development 
12.4 ST Aerospace 
12.4.1 ST Aerospace Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Aircraft MRO Introduction 
12.4.4 ST Aerospace Revenue in Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 ST Aerospace Recent Development 
12.5 MTU Maintenance 
12.5.1 MTU Maintenance Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Aircraft MRO Introduction 
12.5.4 MTU Maintenance Revenue in Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 MTU Maintenance Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                      

