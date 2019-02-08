Global Aircraft Ignition System Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America) Aircraft Ignition System Market 2018, Forecast to 2023”

An ignition system generates a spark or heats an electrode to a high temperature to ignite a fuel-air mixture in spark ignition internal combustion engines oil-fired and gas-fired boilers, rocket engines, etc. This report only studies the Aircraft Ignition System market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Aircraft Ignition System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Aircraft Ignition System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of 85 million USD in 2017 and will be 131 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.57%.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Ignition System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2023, from 290 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Woodward

TransDigm

Meggitt

Unison Industrie

Continental Motor

G3I

Electroair

Sky Dynamics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electronic Ignition System

Magneto Ignition System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aircraft Ignition System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Electronic Ignition System

1.2.2 Magneto Ignition System

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Fixed Wing Aircraft

1.3.2 Rotary Wing Aircraft

1.3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Woodward

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Woodward Description

2.1.1.2 Woodward Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Woodward Aircraft Ignition System Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Aircraft Ignition System Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Aircraft Ignition System Product Information

2.1.3 Woodward Aircraft Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Woodward Aircraft Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Woodward Aircraft Ignition System Market Share in 2017

2.2 TransDigm

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 TransDigm Description

2.2.1.2 TransDigm Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 TransDigm Aircraft Ignition System Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Aircraft Ignition System Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Aircraft Ignition System Product Information

2.2.3 TransDigm Aircraft Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 TransDigm Aircraft Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global TransDigm Aircraft Ignition System Market Share in 2017

2.3 Meggitt

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Meggitt Description

2.3.1.2 Meggitt Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Meggitt Aircraft Ignition System Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Aircraft Ignition System Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Aircraft Ignition System Product Information

2.3.3 Meggitt Aircraft Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Meggitt Aircraft Ignition System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Meggitt Aircraft Ignition System Market Share in 2017

2.4 Unison Industrie

2.5 Continental Motor

2.6 G3I

2.7 Electroair



