Service Robotics - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Service Robotics Market is expected to surpass US$ 60 Billion by the end of 2024

Global Service Robotics Market is expected to surpass US$ 60 Billion by the end of 2024. Defense and Medical robotics are the market leader in service robotics segment. But in the current outlook logistics segment is growing at rapid pace and it is expected that it will dominant in future.

Service robotics is implemented in multiple professional application areas and that will make a paradigm shift in service robotics market. Service robots are able to operate semi or fully automatically based on certain requirement. Moreover it has ability to perform sophisticated & dangerous tasks, and provides optimum efficiency along with safety features. In this report, we have covered almost all professional service robots that are used in various industries such as Defense, Logistic, Agriculture (Field), Healthcare, Building Construction, Inspection, Underwater, Rescue and Security & Mobile Platform

Renub Research study titled “Service Robotics Market, Volume Global Forecast by (Defense, Agriculture (Field), Logistic, Medical, Construction, Mobile Platform, Inspection, Underwater, Rescue and Security & All others) Companies (KUKA AG, Adept Technology, iRobot and Intuitive Surgical)” analyzes the Global service robotics market. A six year historic analysis is also provided for these markets. This 84 page report with 54 Figures and 6 Tablesanalyses the global service robotics market and volume by segments, driving factors and challenges.

Global Service Robotics Market has been analyzed from two view points

Service Robotic Market (2010 – 2024)

• Service Robotic Volume (2010 – 2024)

Professional service Segments Covered

Defense

2. Agriculture (Field)

3. Logistic

4. Medical

5. Construction

6. Mobile Platform

7. Inspection

8. Underwater

9. Rescue and Security

10. All others

Key Company – (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

KUKA AG (

2. Adept Technology (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

3. iRobot (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

4. Intuitive Surgical (SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis)

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

2. Global Service Robotics Market & Volume Analysis (2010 – 2024)

2.1 Service Robotics Market & Forecast

2.2 Service Robotics Volume & Forecast

3. Share Analysis – Global Service Robotics (2010 – 2024)

3.1 Market Share & Forecast

3.2 Volume Share & Forecast

3.3 Company Share & Forecast

4. Segment Analysis – Service Robotics Market (2010 – 2024)

4.1 Defence

4.2 Agriculture & Field

4.3 Logistics

4.4 Medical

4.5 Construction

4.6 Mobile Platform

4.7 Inspection

4.8 Underwater

4.9 Rescue and Security

4.10 All Others

5. Segment Analysis – Service Robotics Volume (2010 – 2024)

5.1 Defence

5.2 Agriculture & Field

5.3 Logistics

5.4 Medical

5.5 Construction

5.6 Mobile Platform

5.7 Inspection

5.8 Underwater

5.9 Rescue and Security

5.10 All Others & Forecast

Continued….

