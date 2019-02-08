Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market

Smart soil moisture sensors are smart soil devices that examine the volumetric water content in the soil. They help in preventing sprinklers from overwatering or underwatering the soil in the field. Additionally, such devices can be monitored remotely using different kinds of wireless technologies.

In terms of geographic regions, the North Americas accounted for the major share in the soil moisture meter market in 2017. The increasing adoption of smart soil moisture sensor will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Smart Soil Moisture Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Soil Moisture Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Soil Moisture Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Davis Instruments

Husqvarna

Parrot

Toro Company

Meter Group

Campbell Scientific

Acclima

Streat Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors

Soil Water Potential Sensors

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Landscaping

Sports Turf

…. Continued…







