Gypsum Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Introduction

Global Gypsum Market

Gypsum is the common name for a mineral compound known as calcium sulphate dihydroxide. This mineral is found underground, often near deposits of limestone or other minerals, which are formed by evaporation. To reduce the moisture content found in gypsum it is routinely heated and the resulting powder is often called burnt gypsum. Although its color is usually white, gypsum comes in many hues including pink, gray, off-white, cream, brownish and white. It also comes in a variety of forms, including a pure white crystal called alabaster, and a crystal that forms in desert terrain resembling petals of a flower. Gypsum is naturally resistant to fire and heat.

The global Gypsum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gypsum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gypsum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint Gobain （India）

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral （India）

Lafarge （India）

Shreenath Gyptech

Gypsum

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Gypsum

FGD Gypsum

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Construction

Medical

Art

Other

Table of Contents

1 Gypsum Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gypsum

1.2 Gypsum Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gypsum Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Natural Gypsum

1.2.3 FGD Gypsum

1.3 Gypsum Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gypsum Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Art

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Gypsum Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Gypsum Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Gypsum Market Size

1.4.1 Global Gypsum Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Gypsum Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Gypsum Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gypsum Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Gypsum Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Gypsum Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Gypsum Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Gypsum Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gypsum Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Gypsum Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Gypsum Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Gypsum Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Gypsum Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Gypsum Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Gypsum Production

3.4.1 North America Gypsum Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Gypsum Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Gypsum Production

3.5.1 Europe Gypsum Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Gypsum Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Gypsum Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Gypsum Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Gypsum Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Gypsum Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Gypsum Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Gypsum Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Gypsum Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Gypsum Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Gypsum Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Gypsum Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Gypsum Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Gypsum Consumption (2014-2019)

….

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

