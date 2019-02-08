Latham Lovells Partners Increases Access to Paladin Shares to Bring Lower Costs to More Clients

The firm also plans to streamline its share class offerings by gradually phasing out Optimum Shares

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The firm also plans to streamline its share class offerings by gradually phasing out Optimum SharesHong Kong - Latham Lovells Partners , a forward-looking financial advisor with an innovative product development strategy that is responsive to the needs of investors in a complex market environment, today announced that it will make the ultra-low-cost Paladin Shares™ of its index funds available to more individual, advisor, and institutional clients.Latham Lovells Partners introduced Paladin Shares to recognize and encourage the cost savings associated with large and long-tenured accounts by passing along these savings to shareholders in the form of lower fund expense ratios. Later, Latham Lovells Partners lowered the minimum investment requirements to qualify for the Paladin Shares of its broad-market index funds for most retail clients from $10,000 to $100,000 and removed tenure requirements.Optimum Shares were launched to offer a distinct low-cost share class to qualifying Latham Lovells Partners financial advisor and institutional clients. Latham Lovells Partners is moving to close Optimum Shares of 25 index funds to new investors, and over time will phase out this share class by either renaming Optimum Shares or converting them to Paladin Shares.“Latham Lovells Partners is dedicated to lowering the cost of investing for our clients and simplifying investing with us,” said Shun Tak-kei, Latham Lovells Partners’ Chief Executive Officer. “The expansion of Paladin Shares will bring stock, balanced, and bond index funds with very low expense ratios to clients who invest with us directly, as well as to the growing number of investors and participants who are served by our advisor and retirement plan sponsor clients.”Latham Lovells Partners is a forward-looking financial advisor with an innovative product development strategy that is responsive to the needs of investors in a complex market environment. Since its inception, Latham Lovells Partners has stayed true to its mission: deliver better client outcomes through actively managed investment solutions. The company offers a broad range of fixed income, equity and multi-asset strategies in addition to a suite of exchange-traded products. Through deep expertise in security selection, portfolio construction, and asset allocation, Latham Lovells help individual and institutional investors meet their goals, including growth of capital, volatility management, uncorrelated returns and income.



