Congress's Solution for Diversity

Amidst continued complaints against the lack of diversity on Capitol Hill, The National Association of Minority Political Consultants (NAMPC) steps in to help.

With vendor utilization and diversity reports now being publicly available, our clients can rest at night knowing NAMPC provided them with guaranteed, genuine minority-owned consulting firms,”” — Cindy Hooper, Vice Chair of NAMPC

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Minority Political Consultants (NAMPC) has just become the national certifying body of minority political consultants. Through its comprehensive certification program, political parties, campaigns, and offices are matched with bona fide minority-owned and operated political consulting firms.The certification as a minority political consultant (“certified MPC”) gives Congress and 2020 hopefuls a guarantee for fulfilling commitments for diversity mandates. Their rigorous certification process exceeds the standards of self-certifying organizations.“With vendor utilization and diversity reports now being publicly available, our clients can rest at night knowing NAMPC provided them with guaranteed, genuine minority-owned consulting firms,” said Cindy Hooper Vice Chair of NAMPC.Once certified, the NAMPC also matches candidates and consultants based on compatible psychological personalities and complimentary work styles.For candidates looking to win minority voters, having minority representation on your own staff shows an actual commitment and not just a popular campaign promise. “Hiring certified minority consultants shows a candidate’s real commitment to providing equitable opportunities for entrepreneurial and professional success,” Ms. Hooper concluded.The NAMPC is a non-partisan organization with strong political ties throughout the country. According to their website, the NAMPC’s purpose is to “aggressively place a diverse range of certified consultants on forward-thinking political campaigns that are committed to increasing minority representation and fighting for under-served and over-looked voters.”For more information about NAMPC, visit www.MinorityConsultants.org



