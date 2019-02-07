Ug Plast, Inc. Provides Support for Industry Partners

MOUNT JOY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ug Plast Inc., a producer of high-quality multi-wall polycarbonate solid polycarbonate , and corrugated polypropylene sheets, has launched an online materials and applications resource for distributors and end users. The online resource center helps distributors and customers with challenges such as installation, product maintenance, product selection and more."Our goal is to provide a high-quality product and an unparalleled level of customer service," said Artem PetrovskyPresident. "This resource center, which will expand over time, provides distributors and end users with unbiased information designed to aid in product selection, installation, and maintenance."



