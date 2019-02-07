Ug Plast, Inc. Provides Support for Industry Partners
"Our goal is to provide a high-quality product and an unparalleled level of customer service," said Artem Petrovsky
President. "This resource center, which will expand over time, provides distributors and end users with unbiased information designed to aid in product selection, installation, and maintenance."
Jennifer Peterson
Wavelength Marketing, LLC
+1 717-823-6939
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.