Furniture Market, a high-end furniture store serving Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Furniture Store Showcases New Arrivals from Top Designers Furniture Market , a high-end furniture store serving Las Vegas , offers a new arrivals section on their website showcasing luxury furniture and accessories recently added to their collection. Shoppers can check frequently to find a specific piece that will complete their space.Furniture Market consistently adds new products from the world’s finest manufacturers of modern and contemporary furniture and home accessories. They invite customers to visit their new arrivals section regularly to find high-end furniture that offers beauty, comfort, and style. Shoppers can also head to their 48,000 square foot showroom in Las Vegas to see new pieces in person and begin working through various design possibilities with the experts at Furniture Market.“Hands down best customer service in Las Vegas,” exclaimed Silas Box, a customer of Furniture Market. “If you want a high-end luxury experience this is your spot. Knowledgeable and friendly catering to all of your design needs this is somewhere you can go to help your home become the finest it can be.”Las Vegas Shoppers Can Explore New Furniture from a Constantly Evolving PortfolioFurniture Market is a premier fine furniture and design destination in Las Vegas because of their diverse and constantly evolving portfolio of luxury furniture and home accessories. They travel the world to find innovative examples of modern and contemporary pieces from leading design houses and emerging artists. When visiting their new arrivals section, shoppers can catch a glimpse at the latest trends from over 200 high-end lines.About Furniture MarketFurniture Market has celebrated ten years as industry leaders in fine home furnishings for the Las Vegas area. They understand the dynamics of creating a functional and beautiful home experience and offer pieces from the world’s most recognized artists and craftsman. They continue to monitor the pulse of the ever-changing luxury furniture industry to continue to bring the latest trends in furniture and home accents to their showroom. They also offer exclusive design services to help customers incorporate new pieces into their home.As an ultimate destination for modern and contemporary interiors, Furniture Market is proud to showcase their latest finds to customers on their website. Visit their new arrivals section now and stop by to view pieces at their furniture store.Contact Furniture Marketr.lomassaro@fmvegas.com702-436-3960 x 109Marketing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.