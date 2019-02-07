The #MeToo Project that aims to offer tuition-free education to women in an extravagant location

Universe Cover

TOP Ventures Inc launched the website for a tuition-free and tithe-based University to empower and support women. Everyone is welcomed to join!

The executive management knowledge offered at the UniverseTy is at par or even better than those offered at Ivy League universities, only our courses may have better Karma as they are debt-free...” — Alek V. Ribak, PR

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOP Ventures Inc, a Delaware, USA registered corporation launched the website for a tuition-free and tithe-based University to empower and support women. The website would be onward available at www.universety.org.

The UniverseTy is co-led by a popular social activist, entrepreneur, and educator, who goes by the nickname “Master in Everything”. She has written over 100 Master-level quality work, runs her own company, and it is a great force for good in her region. Now, the Master in Everything and her friends are soliciting funds for making their vision of a tuition-free university for women a reality!

Before Valentine’s 2019, the UniverseTy's leadership announced a special deal as everyone can now buy Executive Education for their loved ones as a gift and get personal attention by the Master of Everything who can train them or their employees on feminism and creative thinking. The discounted Executive Education courses sold before the 14th of February 2019 wouldn’t be part of the public Indiegogo campaign that would include mostly branded UniverseTy merchandise like hats, mugs, and t-shirts. To finalize the project there is an ongoing gathering of support from different partners. TOP Ventures, is currently listing the following partners:

1. Reporters who will share the powerful #MeToo story regarding the UniverseTy and contribute towards the third wave of feminism!

2. Ambassadors that might include celebrities & social activists with strong networks who want to be ambassadors of the UniverseTy and supports its development

3. Men and women who will support the development of the UniverseTy by partaking in what the organizer calls “the most fun Executive Education program in the world”, slated to be in Thessaloniki, Greece starting in 2019.

Corporations that send their employees to the UniverseTy’s Executive Education get to be featured on the Universety’s Wall of Light and get the initial first-hand access to employ the most talented women in the region, and perhaps in the world. The organizers stated also that clients who use TOP Venture’s services get 3% of their net revenue transferred into tuition for the UniverseTy’s Executive Education. These organizations contribute directly to the global empowerment of women to become or stay the best versions of themselves. Other companies are said to be welcomed to join the scheme!

“The executive management knowledge offered at the UniverseTy is at par or even better than those offered at Ivy League universities, only our courses may have better Karma as they are debt-free for students.” Said, Alek V. Ribak, the PR for this project.

Both, the tuition-free undergraduate studies for women from disadvantaged surrounding and the Executive Education of people who want to empower women, are organized at a very luxurious Mediterranean setting, full of VIP amenities like yacht cruises around the Aegean Sea, ancient Greek & Macedonian sites visits, and limitless fun with standup comedy gigs organized by the hosts.

#MeToo University - Join the movement



