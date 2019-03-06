Bestselling author of "Things We Say To Dogs" Lara Magallon, offers Tips So Your Dog Won't Freeze Their Tails Off!
DogAholics Tip #1: Go to the children's department and buy or steal a coat for your dog. And if you need to alter it some, grab a pair of scissors and "go to town." After all, dogs aren't fashion designers, or at least last time I checked. Plus they don't own a mirror.
DogAholics Tip #2: Don't forget mittens! You will need four of them. Remember dogs have four legs. Unless something happened to one or two of them.
DogAholics Tip #3: Creative Little You! For an amazing set of inexpensive ear muffs you will need 2 pairs of underwear ( hopefully not used) and two feet of masking tape. Line the underwear up with your dogs ears and apply some masking tape around your dogs head. Special precaution: place three fingers under the dogs chin to make sure they can maneuver their head and breathe.
DogAholics Tip #4 Don't bother to keep up with the "dog fashion police" during freezing weather. Scour "Dog-Will" for any dog suitable fourth hand "cast-offs."
DogAholics Tip #5 Do you know what makes an amazing scarf for your dog? Your trash bag! Guaranteed to make you smile.
About the Author
Bestselling author Lara Magallon "Things We Say to Dogs," is a dog crazed maniac.
For more silly dog-friendly tips go to Lara Magallon's "DogAholics" facebook group "Overflowing With Dog Lovers"...www.facebook.com/groups/435474853531478/
