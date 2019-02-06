Credit Counsel Inc Explains the Debt Recovery Process

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit Counsel Inc understands that successful businesses need to be able to collect payments on time, and in full for products and services that their brands design and come up with.“The heart and soul of companies depend on their creative process being fulfilled,” explained Christopher Mihoulides , CEO of Credit Counsel Inc. “You shouldn’t be worried about collecting payments.”In business, you quickly learn that not all customers will be reliable when it comes to payments. This can lead to frequent phone calls, writing letters and much more time-consuming activities when it comes time to collect on frequent and delinquent debt accounts for your business.Statistically, Credit Counsel Inc understands and teaches every one of our clients that the longer and older a debit account grows, the more impossible it will be to collect on. If you have constantly received the door slammed in your face when trying to collect a payment, or you are just too busy focusing on running your business, Credit Counsel Inc is always available to step in, and work with you to overcome every obstacle your company might be facing.The bottom line for Credit Counsel Inc is all in the numbers. By hiring Credit Counsel Inc, your business is statistically more likely to recover delinquent debts instantly. By putting your primary focus on running your business, and allowing Credit Counsel Inc to focus on recovering debt, you are able to get back to work with the peace of mind knowing that Credit Counsel Inc is putting the most highly trained and successful debt recovery account executives on your company debts to make a successful transition from debts owed to debts paid.This kind of flexibility and mobility allows you to tackle your most urgent accounts and focus on what matters most, growing your business and taking care of your employees. There are also multiple options for your business depends on your needs, and Credit Counsel Inc will perform a full assessment and provide you with a dedicated account executive to help you make the best selection based on your individual needs and company goals.Another great benefit of working with Credit Counsel Inc is the very throughout documentation process we go through when contacting every single debtor. This provides you with a logistical paper trail to help grow your business and stay connected to all of your accounts.To learn more about all of the benefits of Credit Counsel Inc and to connect, click here.



