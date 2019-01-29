Providing excellent customer service is a difficult challenge. Credit Counsel Inc discusses customer service and debt recovery.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Mihoulides is the founder of Credit Counsel Inc . When he created the company, it was designed to help clients and businesses receive excellent customer service and collect on unpaid debts. Christopher Mihoulides knew that the only way for his company to succeed was to set itself apart from the competition by creating a better way to collect on debts, and that would start with world class customer service and the very best account managers.“Whenever we partner with new businesses, we always remind them that customer service is our first priority,” explained Christopher Mihoulides. “Without it, Credit Counsel Inc wouldn’t have the success rates we do.”Customer service can make or break a company, and it’s especially important now more than ever to build out great teams that focus on client retention and repairing customer relationships.Recovering debt can be one of the most emotionally exhausting experiences for a business, and having the right temperament and attitude can mean the difference between success and failure, which is why Credit Counsel Inc is always excited to help breathe new life into each client's debt recovery process.One of our greatest assets are the phenomenal account managers we have, that are dedicated to every client from start to finish. By focusing on client retention, and putting the customer first, Credit Counsel Inc has hired the very best in the industry, making sure that they are trained on all the latest technology and customer service skill-sets, so that the account manages at Credit Counsel Inc are truly able to put each customer first, yielding the best results.“Through constantly training our employees on the latest software and innovations in the industry we are able to keep the highest standards of customer service,” explained Christopher Mihoulides. “This is the foundation of Credit Counsel Inc.”One of the greatest strengths of our customer service team is their adaptability. They are always dealing with ambiguity and able to learn from every circumstance. Because every client that comes to Credit Counsel Inc is different, our customer service team has to be able to sense the customers every need and adapt to them accordingly.Customer service can be a challenge and Credit Counsel Inc is here to work with you every step of the way.To learn more about Credit Counsel Inc and to connect with them today, click here.



