Global Leisure Boat Market to reach USD 54.51 billion by 2025.

Executive Summary
Global Leisure Boat Market valued approximately USD 35.90 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors expected to augment the market are fluctuating economic situations, a rise in consumer disposable income across the world and booming tourism sector. A Leisure Boat is a boat used for personal, family, and sometimes sportsmanlike recreation. They are also used for holidays, for example on a canal, river, waterway, lake, in an archipelago or coastal area and are usually kept on marinas.
The regional analysis of Global Leisure Boat Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By New Leisure Boat:
Motorized
Yacht
Personal Boats
Outboard Boats
Non-Motorized
Canoes
Kayaks
By Used Leisure Boat:
Motorized
Yacht
Personal Boats
Outboard Boats
Non-Motorized
Canoes
Kayaks
By Equipment:
IoT Sensors
Voltage Meter
Temperature & Motion Sensor
Water Detection Sensor
Telematics Solutions
Boat & Yacht Monitoring Solutions
By Regions:
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Avon Marine, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc., Azimut Benetti S.p.A., Chaparral Boats, Inc., Baja Marine, Brunswick Corporation, Carlisle Paddles Inc., Groupe Beneteau, Malibu Boats Inc., and so on. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are also few of the key strategies adopted by the major players. Acquisitions & effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.
Target Audience of the Leisure Boat Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Global Leisure Boat Market Definition & Scope
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of The Study
1.4. Years Considered for The Study
1.5. Currency Conversion Rates
1.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Data Mining
2.1.2. Analysis
2.1.3. Market Estimation
2.1.4. Validation
2.1.5. Publishing
2.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
3.2. Key Trends
Chapter 4. Global Leisure Boat Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Leisure Boat Market by New Leisure Boats
Chapter 6. Global Leisure Boat Market by Used Leisure Boats
Chapter 7. Global Leisure Boat Market by Equipment
Chapter 8. Global Leisure Boat Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2. Top Market Strategies
9.3. Company Profiles
9.3.1. Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH
9.3.1.1. Overview
9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.3.1.3. Product Summary
9.3.1.4. Recent Developments
9.3.2. Avon Marine
9.3.3. Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.
9.3.4. Azimut Benetti S.p.A.
9.3.5. Chaparral Boats, Inc.
9.3.6. Baja Marine
9.3.7. Brunswick Corporation
9.3.8. Carlisle Paddles Inc.
9.3.9. Groupe Beneteau
9.3.10. Malibu Boats Inc.
Continuous…
