Global Leisure Boat Market to reach USD 54.51 billion by 2025.

Global Leisure Boat Market valued approximately USD 35.90 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors expected to augment the market are fluctuating economic situations, a rise in consumer disposable income across the world and booming tourism sector. A Leisure Boat is a boat used for personal, family, and sometimes sportsmanlike recreation. They are also used for holidays, for example on a canal, river, waterway, lake, in an archipelago or coastal area and are usually kept on marinas.

The regional analysis of Global Leisure Boat Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By New Leisure Boat:

Motorized

Yacht

Personal Boats

Outboard Boats

Non-Motorized

Canoes

Kayaks

By Used Leisure Boat:

Motorized

Yacht

Personal Boats

Outboard Boats

Non-Motorized

Canoes

Kayaks

By Equipment:

IoT Sensors

Voltage Meter

Temperature & Motion Sensor

Water Detection Sensor

Telematics Solutions

Boat & Yacht Monitoring Solutions

By Regions:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Avon Marine, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc., Azimut Benetti S.p.A., Chaparral Boats, Inc., Baja Marine, Brunswick Corporation, Carlisle Paddles Inc., Groupe Beneteau, Malibu Boats Inc., and so on. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are also few of the key strategies adopted by the major players. Acquisitions & effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the Leisure Boat Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Leisure Boat Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Leisure Boat Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Leisure Boat Market by New Leisure Boats

Chapter 6. Global Leisure Boat Market by Used Leisure Boats

Chapter 7. Global Leisure Boat Market by Equipment

Chapter 8. Global Leisure Boat Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.1.3. Product Summary

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. Avon Marine

9.3.3. Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.

9.3.4. Azimut Benetti S.p.A.

9.3.5. Chaparral Boats, Inc.

9.3.6. Baja Marine

9.3.7. Brunswick Corporation

9.3.8. Carlisle Paddles Inc.

9.3.9. Groupe Beneteau

9.3.10. Malibu Boats Inc.

Continuous…

