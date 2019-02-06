Global Biker Helmet Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Biker Helmet Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biker Helmet Market:

Executive Summary

Global Biker Helmet Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Biker Helmet is a type of helmet used by motorcycle or 2 wheeler riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is motorcycle safety to protect the rider’s head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider’s life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc. also Biker helmets greatly reduce injuries and fatalities in motorcycle accidents, thus many countries have laws requiring acceptable helmets to be worn by motorcycle riders. These laws vary considerably, often exempting mopeds and other small-displacement bikes. In some countries, most notably the USA and India, there is some opposition to compulsory helmet Use; not all USA states have a compulsory helmet law.

The regional analysis of Global Biker Helmet Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Off-Road

Open-Face

Half-Face

Modular

Full-Face

Others

By Application:

Man

Women

Kids

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3471430-global-biker-helmet-market-size-study-by-product

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include AFX Helmets Vega Helmets, Zox Helmets, Arai Helmet, Inc., OGK KABUTO, Speed and Strength, Vista Outdoor, HJC Corp., LeMans Corporation, GMAX Helmets, Shoei Co., Ltd, Stealth Motorcycles, Biltwell Inc., Cyber Helmets, Nolan Helmets, Shark Helmets, JUST1 Racing, Scorpion Sports, EVS Sports, Fly Racing and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Biker Helmet Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Biker Helmet Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Biker Helmet Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Biker Helmet Market, By Product

Chapter 6. Global Biker Helmet Market, By Application

Chapter 7. Global Biker Helmet Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. AFX Helmets

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Product Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. Vega Helmets

8.3.3. Zox Helmets

8.3.4. Arai Helmet, Inc.

8.3.5. OGK KABUTO

8.3.6. Speed and Strength

8.3.7. Vista Outdoor

8.3.8. HJC Corp.

8.3.9. LeMans Corporation

8.3.10. GMAX Helmets

8.3.11. Shoei Co., Ltd

8.3.12. Stealth Motorcycles

8.3.13. Biltwell Inc.

8.3.14. Cyber Helmets

8.3.15. Nolan Helmets

8.3.16. Shark Helmets

8.3.17. JUST1 Racing

8.3.18. Scorpion Sports

8.3.19. EVS Sports

8.3.20. Fly Racing

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3471430-global-biker-helmet-market-size-study-by-product

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.