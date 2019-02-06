WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cyber Security as a Service Market 2018 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Executive Summary

Global Cyber Security as a Service Market to reach USD 92.3 billion by 2025.

Global Cyber Security as a Service Market valued approximately USD 28.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The global cyber security as a service is rapidly growing at a significant pace. The major driving factor of global Cyber Security as a Service market are high demand for auditing & logging security services and booming content industry. The major restraining factor of global cyber security as a service are lack availability of infrastructure. Cyber security as service refers to preventive techniques utilized to protect and safeguard an organization information & system from cyber warfare espionage and terrorism. It is a critical part of the security strategies adopted by various governments as cyberattacks are mostly aimed at military, political and infrastructural assets. There are many benefits of such as cyber security solutions provide digital protection to your service, effective cyber security eliminates this possibility and maximizing your service potential output, it is ensuring that your service is secure from cyber threats will also help to protect your customers and it can inspire trust in your customer that their personal data will not be comprised.

The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security as a Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high level of digitalization and rising number of connected devices. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global cyber security as a service market. Asia Pacific also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising number of startups and government initiatives and regulations concerning cyber as a service market.

The major market player included in this report are:

Armor Defense Inc.

AT & T

BAE System

Capgemini

Choice Cybersecurtity

Transputec Ltd.

Cloudlock

Black Stratus

Fire Eye Inc.

Optiv security

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Security Type:

Enterprise Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

By Service Type:

Threat Intelligent & Behaviour Analysis

Auditing & Logging

Monitoring & Altering

By End-User:

IT & Telecom

Retail, BFSI

Healthcare

Defense

Automotive

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cyber Security as a Service Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Cyber Security as a Service Market, by Security Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Cyber Security as a Service Market, by Service Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Cyber Security as a Service Market, by End-User, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Cyber Security as a Service Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Cyber Security as a Service Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Cyber Security as a Service Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Cyber Security as a Service Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Cyber Security as a Service Market, by Security Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Cyber Security as a Service Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Enterprise Security

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Endpoint Security

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Cloud Security

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Network Security

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5. Application Security

5.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

