Agriculture Crop Insurance Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Executive Summary

Global Agriculture Crop Insurance Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increase in agricultural risks plays a vital role in the growth of the Agriculture Crop Insurance market worldwide Agriculture is an important contributor to any economy. The extensive use of crops for direct human consumption and industrial processes has resulted in increasing the pressure on the existing supply demand gap. Increasing need for food security is expected to augment the demand for insurance policies. The two major risks in agricultural sector are price risk, caused due to volatility in prices in the market and production risk which is caused due to ambiguity about the amount of production those primary producers would yield from their current activities. These two risks are most likely to increase in the future and would consequently drive the global Agriculture Crop Insurance market. Agriculture Crop Insurance is quite prevalent across the West, especially in the U.S. and Europe. The Agriculture Crop Insurance market is matured in developed economies which is well supported by the government for sustained growth. Developing economies pose a lucrative opportunity for growth with significant investments made by local bodies to provide insurance against potential risk for crop failure

The regional analysis of Global Agriculture Crop Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. . Agriculture Crop Insurance is quite prevalent across the West, especially in the U.S. and Europe. The Agriculture Crop Insurance market is matured in developed economies which is well supported by the government for sustained growth .and Asia Pacific was the second largest market for crop insurance, the region has the highest potential for proliferation of insurance as it is more prone to natural calamities such as earthquake, floods, cyclones etc. Also, agriculture is the most important contributor to the Asian economy and in order to mitigate the pricing and production risks, increasing number of farmers are opting for agricultural insurance.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution Channel:

Agency

Broker

Bancassurance

Direct Writing

By Type:

MPCI Insurance

Hail Insurance

Livestock Insurance

Other Insurance

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (PICC), Rural Community Insurance Agency, Inc. (RCIS), The Chubb Corporation, QBE Insurance Group Limited, American Financial Group, Inc, XL Group Limited, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft, Anhua Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd., Agriculture Crop Insurance Company of India and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Agriculture Crop Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

