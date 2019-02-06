Global BLE Module Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “BLE Module Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLE Module Market:

Executive Summary

Global BLE Module Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are accelerated growth of IoT market increasing adoption across end-user industries and increasing investments in smart infrastructure. Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is a wireless technology standard. Bluetooth Low Energy Modules or BLE modules are gaining immense popularity with rising application of Internet of Things (IoT) across various end-user industries such as healthcare, media and entertainment and wearable devices.

The regional analysis of Global BLE Module Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Computing Devices

Smart Wearable

Smart Home Appliances

Others

By Technology:

Single-Mode

Dual-Mode

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Nordic Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Postscapes, Silicon Laboratories, Bluegiga Technologies Inc., Atmel Corporation, Microchip, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the BLE Module Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global BLE Module Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global BLE Module Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global BLE Module Market by Application

Chapter 6. Global BLE Module Market by Technology

Chapter 7. Global BLE Module Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Nordic Semiconductor

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Product Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. Qualcomm Technologies

8.3.3. NXP Semiconductors

8.3.4. STMicroelectronics

8.3.5. Texas Instruments

8.3.6. Postscapes

8.3.7. Silicon Laboratories

8.3.8. Bluegiga Technologies Inc.

8.3.9. Atmel Corporation

8.3.10. Microchip

Continuous…

