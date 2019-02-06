Global BLE Module Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLE Module Market:
Executive Summary
Global BLE Module Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are accelerated growth of IoT market increasing adoption across end-user industries and increasing investments in smart infrastructure. Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is a wireless technology standard. Bluetooth Low Energy Modules or BLE modules are gaining immense popularity with rising application of Internet of Things (IoT) across various end-user industries such as healthcare, media and entertainment and wearable devices.
The regional analysis of Global BLE Module Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Computing Devices
Smart Wearable
Smart Home Appliances
Others
By Technology:
Single-Mode
Dual-Mode
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Nordic Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Postscapes, Silicon Laboratories, Bluegiga Technologies Inc., Atmel Corporation, Microchip, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.
Target Audience of the BLE Module Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Global BLE Module Market Definition & Scope
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of The Study
1.4. Years Considered for The Study
1.5. Currency Conversion Rates
1.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Data Mining
2.1.2. Analysis
2.1.3. Market Estimation
2.1.4. Validation
2.1.5. Publishing
2.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
3.2. Key Trends
Chapter 4. Global BLE Module Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global BLE Module Market by Application
Chapter 6. Global BLE Module Market by Technology
Chapter 7. Global BLE Module Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2. Top Market Strategies
8.3. Company Profiles
8.3.1. Nordic Semiconductor
8.3.1.1. Overview
8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
8.3.1.3. Product Summary
8.3.1.4. Recent Developments
8.3.2. Qualcomm Technologies
8.3.3. NXP Semiconductors
8.3.4. STMicroelectronics
8.3.5. Texas Instruments
8.3.6. Postscapes
8.3.7. Silicon Laboratories
8.3.8. Bluegiga Technologies Inc.
8.3.9. Atmel Corporation
8.3.10. Microchip
Continuous…
