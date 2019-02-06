Micah Raskin

NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Making time to learn new things can be difficult when you have a busy schedule. Micah Raskin discusses the importance of learning and why everyone should practice always be learning.“Albert Einstein explained education as the leftovers after someone has forgotten what they learned in school, and it’s so true,” explained Micah Raskin. “As I continue to travel the world and lecture on motivation and growing your business, my number one tip to entrepreneurs is to always be learning and growing in new areas that stretch you. This is what will make you stand apart from the rest.”One key component that sets leaders apart is the fact that they are constantly learning. Micah Raskin always reminds clients that there are always new skills to learn, and better techniques to do your current job more efficiently. When you look at highly successful people and companies, this is something they are constantly putting into practice. Malcolm Gladwell spends a great portion of his time reading and the best leaders in the world are always learning new things and investing in new tools. By having an always learning mentality, Micah Raskin believes that you can help yourself and your company gain new heights and invest in your staff in a way that will yield dividends in the future. Great companies will always allow time for their staff to get better and to learn new things because they understand that it will build an indestructible team.Another great reason to always be learning is that it makes you an important part of your team. By constantly learning you will take on a great dealing with ambiguity mindset and will quickly become irreplaceable within your current role. Always learning allows you to adapt to different situations with great poise, allowing you to make better decisions when it matters most and helps you earn the trust of your fellow employees and clients more as someone who is a trusted advisor and expert within your specific role.“The more skill sets that you have, the more versatile you will be to your company, and your work,” explained Micah Raskin. “You want to be someone within your organization that can wear multiple hats and perform multiple functions because it makes you a valuable part of the organization in multiple different roles.”Having an always learning mentality will set you apart and give you invaluable tools for the future and Micah Raskin is here to coach you along the way.



