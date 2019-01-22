Micah Raskin Discusses the Importance of Good Content

Having a message to share with your audience can be difficult. Micah Raskin discusses the importance of great content.

NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micah Raskin constantly gets asked about how to develop great content when he speaks to companies around the country. Most companies and brands are in a huge need for original content that can help tell their story in a meaningful way.“Great content starts with good storytelling," explained Micah Raskin. “Whatever resonates with you emotionally, will connect with your consumers. You want your clients to believe in the story you are telling.” Micah Raskin always recommends that companies hire a great content writer. It takes years of practice to get good at telling a brands story, and you want to invest in someone that can share what your company is doing in a way that is true to your brand.Micah Raskin also encourages companies to constantly read up on their competitors and other companies that inspire them.“You will find great inspiration from constantly paying attention to the brands you compete with, and motivate you,” explained Micah Raskin. “In order to create new and meaningful content, you have to be paying attention to it.”Another tip Micah Raskin gives to companies is encouraging brands to connect with their consumers.Good content is all about connecting on a human level in a creative and compelling way. Potential consumers are always looking for a reason to support a brand that they believe in.If you look at big companies like Apple, and Nike, they constantly keep their customers by connecting them to great content. They also provide a useful service to their audience.Micah Raskin always teaches companies that if they want to survive in the digital age they have to provide a useful service to their potential customers, that they can’t get anywhere else, and it always starts with great content and telling a story that people can connect with. Sharing a great story will help your brand connect with a broader audience and continue to keep your company relevant for the future. By providing a useful service, potential customers will continue to come back because they feel like they can trust your company, and if you can wrap in great content about your brand, they will be more willing to share your story with other potential customers.Creating great content and telling your business’s story can be a difficult task and Micah Raskin is here to coach your company throughout the entire process.



