Smart Irrigation Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

The integration of “smart” technologies in irrigation systems helped the agriculture industry in overcoming the shortcomings of traditional irrigation practices. By offering a variety of advantages, smart irrigation systems and solutions are being adopted in several parts of the world. Agriculturists and farmers, in particular, are promoting smart irrigation technologies on the grounds their key role in optimizing the usage of water. From checking the soil moisture levels to prepping up for changing weather conditions, a range of sensors and wireless communication technologies are lined together for facilitation smart irrigation. The advantage of these technologies remains long-terms as every drop of water saved with the help of smart irrigation amounts for a significant contribution to the global water conservation.
The North Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the smart irrigation market in 2018. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of smart irrigation technologies, which is the major reason for the large share of this region in the smart irrigation market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced irrigation systems and devices such as controllers, sensors, and smart water flow meters.
This report focuses on Smart Irrigation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Irrigation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
Hunter Industries
Netafim
Hydropoint Data Systems
Baseline Inc.
Calsense
Galcon
Rachio
Weathermatic
Stevens Water Monitoring System
Banyan Water
Blossom
ET Water
Delta-T Devices
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Weather-based Controller Systems
Sensor-based Controller Systems
Segment by Application
Farms
Orchard
Greenhouses
Sports Grounds
Turfs & Landscapes
Others
