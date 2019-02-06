Smart Irrigation Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Smart Irrigation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Smart Irrigation Market 2019

The integration of “smart” technologies in irrigation systems helped the agriculture industry in overcoming the shortcomings of traditional irrigation practices. By offering a variety of advantages, smart irrigation systems and solutions are being adopted in several parts of the world. Agriculturists and farmers, in particular, are promoting smart irrigation technologies on the grounds their key role in optimizing the usage of water. From checking the soil moisture levels to prepping up for changing weather conditions, a range of sensors and wireless communication technologies are lined together for facilitation smart irrigation. The advantage of these technologies remains long-terms as every drop of water saved with the help of smart irrigation amounts for a significant contribution to the global water conservation.

The North Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the smart irrigation market in 2018. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of smart irrigation technologies, which is the major reason for the large share of this region in the smart irrigation market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced irrigation systems and devices such as controllers, sensors, and smart water flow meters.

This report focuses on Smart Irrigation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Irrigation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio

Weathermatic

Stevens Water Monitoring System

Banyan Water

Blossom

ET Water

Delta-T Devices

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Weather-based Controller Systems

Sensor-based Controller Systems

Segment by Application

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Others



