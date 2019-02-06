There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 150,126 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom and Inter State Gas Systems sign Memorandum of Understanding

Release

A Gazprom delegation headed by Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, paid a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan today.

As part of the visit, Vitaly Markelov and Mobin Saulat, Managing Director of Inter State Gas Systems (Private) Ltd., signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The document, which serves as a follow-up to the Memorandum inked by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in September 2018, provides for a joint feasibility study regarding gas supplies from the Middle East to South Asian countries.

Background

Inter State Gas Systems (Private) Ltd., a subsidiary of Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), operates under the Petroleum Division of Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy and implements strategic infrastructure projects in the gas sector.

 

